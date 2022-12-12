Is Attack on Titan anime ending?

After 4 seasons, Attack on Titan will come to its final conclusion with Part 2 of the fourth season in 2023. As Part 2 was released, fans expected the series to arrive at its long-awaited conclusion. However, MAPPA soon revealed that another part, a "final" part of the final season, is set for release in 2023. Thus, Part 3 would be the absolute conclusion of the anime.

The announcement sent a ripple of mixed feelings throughout the anime community, with a majority uncertain if it was a good idea to drag the series on for this long.

Attack on Titan will reach its conclusion with Season 4 Part 3 in 2023

Season 4 of Hajime Isayama's series was divided into two parts that came over the course of three years. In total, the anime has been running for almost ten years. The manga ended in April 2021, after 11 years and 7 months of 139 chapters. Fans were not particularly pleased with the ending and there was a buzz in the community about it.

Eren's Attack Titan (Image via WIT Studio)

However, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 ended on a cliffhanger. The Rumbling had begun and with the Colossal Titan, Eren battled the Global Alliance and stepped foot in Marley. Following him reflecting on everything that had happened so far, including his mother's demise, he decided that he would destroy the world.

Given that it ended this way and fans were unhappy with the manga's ending, MAPPA might be cooking something up. It looks like they might be taking an alternate route and deviating from the main. It is unsurprising that the studio is taking such a step with how controversial and "underwhelming" the ending was.

Release Details

Anyhow, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will contain the true conclusion to the series. While no official date has been revealed, Part 3 will likely air in the early bits of 2023.

So far, a 15-second teaser has been released which shows Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Gabi, Hange, Falco, Levi, Annie, Pieck, Connie, and Reiner standing in the footsteps of one of the Colossal Titans. The anime's ominous soundtrack cresendos can be heard in the background.

As for the number of episodes, it should be somewhere between 10 and 12/13. The reason being, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 spanned chapters 91 to 116, i.e., 16 episodes and Part 2 ran for 12 episodes, through chapters 117 to 130. According to that logic, the remaining 9 chapters should span somewhere between 10-13 episodes.

What to expect from the final conclusion

With the Rumbling initiated and Eren bent on destroying the world, a small group of the most elite soldiers stand in his way. This group consists of a mix of people from Marley and Eldia, who must put their differences aside if they want to survive. Expect to see other Titan collaborations, especially with Falco’s Jaw Titan, added to the mix.

A face not to forget is Zeke's. As things sand, he is stuck in the Coordinate, credit to Eren’s actions in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. However, if there is anyone who can get out of a temporal jam, it is Zeke.

There will also likely be a showdown between Eren and Mikasa with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. With the manga ending not pleasing fans, it will be interesting to see what MAPPA does with it. In conclusion, expect an action-heavy and emotional (an understatement) conclusion.

