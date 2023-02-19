KonoSuba season 3: Possible release date, change in production studio, and more

KonoSuba is arguably one of the best isekai anime in recent history. Adapted from the eponymous light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki, the series has had a loyal fan following since its release in January 2016.

The last season ran from January 12, 2017 to March 16, 2017, and has been on a hiatus since. The fandom has waited with bated breath for the third season, which is finally upon us! In this article, we will talk about its possible release date.

KonoSuba expected to return this year with Season 3

Season 3 of the anime series KonoSuba is definitely in the works with Kadokawa, in May 2022, confirming that a new season is in production. Although we do not have any official release dates, it can be speculated that the show will return this year, in 2023. Hopefully, the production studio will make an announcement very soon.

It was announced that Studio Deen will no longer be in charge of the production, as it had been for the previous two seasons. Now, the 2015 established Drive will take over. It will also be in charge of producing the spin-off series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! According to several reports, it will also be released sometime later this year, in 2023.

Previously KonoSuba had two seasons with 10 episodes each, followed by a 2019 movie called KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson.

KonoSuba is an isekai series, which follows the story of Kazuma Satoa and his adventures in an isekai world, where he was mysteriously transported to after suffering a heart attack when he saved a girl from a car accident.

Crunchyroll describes the series as:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him."

It continues:

"Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long...”

The seiyuus of the previous season are expected to return for season 3 as well. The main characters and their respective voice actors are:

Kazuma Satou - Jun Fukushima

Aqua - Sora Amamiya

Megumin - Rie Takahashi

Darkness - Ai Kayano

Crunchyroll holds the license to distribute the series online and the entire series can be watched on their streaming platform. Viewers are encouraged to employ official sources to watch the show as it helps support the creators and the production studio.

