Create

KonoSuba season 3: Possible release date, change in production studio, and more

By Namrata Ghosh
Modified Feb 19, 2023 03:47 IST
KonoSuba (Image via Studio Deen)
KonoSuba (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba is arguably one of the best isekai anime in recent history. Adapted from the eponymous light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki, the series has had a loyal fan following since its release in January 2016.

The last season ran from January 12, 2017 to March 16, 2017, and has been on a hiatus since. The fandom has waited with bated breath for the third season, which is finally upon us! In this article, we will talk about its possible release date.

KonoSuba expected to return this year with Season 3

Season 3 of the anime series KonoSuba is definitely in the works with Kadokawa, in May 2022, confirming that a new season is in production. Although we do not have any official release dates, it can be speculated that the show will return this year, in 2023. Hopefully, the production studio will make an announcement very soon.

Did you know that #Konosuba is getting another season this year? #Isekai #anime It's the GOAT in comedy / parody. https://t.co/D64Whcun7f

It was announced that Studio Deen will no longer be in charge of the production, as it had been for the previous two seasons. Now, the 2015 established Drive will take over. It will also be in charge of producing the spin-off series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! According to several reports, it will also be released sometime later this year, in 2023.

Previously KonoSuba had two seasons with 10 episodes each, followed by a 2019 movie called KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson.

KONOSUBA Legend of Crimson Dub is available on @Crunchyroll! 🤩💥WATCH NOW: got.cr/LegendOfCrimson https://t.co/88GdthpBib

KonoSuba is an isekai series, which follows the story of Kazuma Satoa and his adventures in an isekai world, where he was mysteriously transported to after suffering a heart attack when he saved a girl from a car accident.

Crunchyroll describes the series as:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him."

It continues:

"Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long...”

The seiyuus of the previous season are expected to return for season 3 as well. The main characters and their respective voice actors are:

  • Kazuma Satou - Jun Fukushima
  • Aqua - Sora Amamiya
  • Megumin - Rie Takahashi
  • Darkness - Ai Kayano
These KonoSuba Nendoroids are now in-stock! ✨ Add them to your collection before they're gone!GET: got.cr/konosubanendo-… https://t.co/ZsNW6Wt23E

Crunchyroll holds the license to distribute the series online and the entire series can be watched on their streaming platform. Viewers are encouraged to employ official sources to watch the show as it helps support the creators and the production studio.

Stay tuned for more updates on this series and other popular anime shows like One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...