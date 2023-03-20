Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie: An ultimately disappointing experience

Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie has seen incredible success on both home and foreign soil. While not as unprecedented as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the film has generated a hefty revenue. However, it has also faced severe criticism, with some fans going so far as to accuse Ufotable of outright deceiving the cinema-going audience.

With the film having been released in most major countries at this point, it seems safe to pen down a review without the fear of spoiling the experience for the readers. Even so, this article will endeavor to avoid any direct descriptions of the movie and will focus on the critical aspects of the film.

Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie shows a mastery of animation, but little else

The very first thing that must be addressed is the accusations of deception, which are utterly false. Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie never claims to be anything more than it is, which is a recap and a precap. The film was advertised as the last two episodes of the anime’s second season and the first episode of the upcoming third season strung together and displayed on the big screen. And the film is exactly that, nothing more, nothing less.

The animation

Uzui's fight in the film (Image via Ufotable)

Before getting into the critiques, it would be fair to give respect where it is due. Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie is nothing sort of a masterpiece in terms of animation. Fans thought that Ufotable had set itself above every other animation studio with the Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer season 2. Watching the final two episodes of the season on the big screen, especially for those who can afford an Imax screening, only cements this notion.

Manga readers know that a crucial reason for the anime’s success is Ufotable’s animation. The film once again venerates this opinion, and much as the Entertainment District arc was stunning, The first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc manages to surpass it. While the flashy fights of the previous season are not yet available for the new one, the animation of the Infinity Castle and the Village of the Swordsmiths is breathtaking. The camera movement is more fluid, and the transitions are smoother.

Muichiro Tokito as seen in Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village (Image via Ufotable)

The music and the voice acting both live up to their reputation. Kengo Kawanishi has a little less time to shine in this film as Muichiro Tokito than Kana Hanazawa does as Mitsuri Kanroji, but they both command enough attention to make the viewers look forward to the coming season, where they both occupy considerable parts. The first episode of season 3, and by extension the movie, ends with the revelation of the Yoriichi Type Zero battle doll, a near-perfect cliffhanger to leave the audience on.

Structure

However, the experience of watching Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie was, while riveting and immensely enjoyable, ultimately a disappointing one. Now to circle back to the first and only major problem of this film, the issue lies with the structure.

The structure of the film is as follows: a recap of the first season that transitions into the opening song Gurenge by LISA, followed by a recap of the Mugen Train movie, then a brief recap of the second part of season 2 up to the climax. This is followed by the opening theme Zankyosanka by Aimer, after which the the movie commences.

While the recap up to this point, and the subsequent re-use of venerated opening tracks, gives context to the film, it is not edited in a seamless fashion. Some effort could have been expended to make the entire recap into one cohesive whole. Furthermore, Zankyosanka was not played as a background score like Gurenge was, instead the entire opening sequence from season 2 was placed inside the movie, giving a feeling of binge-watching back-to-back episodes instead of simply watching a film made up of different parts.

Gyuutaro as seen in Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village (Image via Ufotable)

What cements this feeling is the lack of care demonstrated in making the last two episodes of season 2 into one singular segment. The episodes are kept exactly like episodes, with opening and ending themes, title cards, and recaps within recaps. At the beginning of episode 11, there is a short recap of episode 10, which is played in full just moments ago. It would have served the storytelling better if the two episodes were merged and curated as part 1 of the movie, with the first episode of the Swordsmith village arc making up part 2.

Ufotable has previously split up the Mugen Train movie into seven episodes for Demon Slayer season 2 part 1. The reverse must also be possible. No matter how much Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie has been advertised as a simple recap and precap, the audience expected minimal effort allotted to making this 3-episode binge into some semblance of a film. Fans were, unfortunately, denied that effort, and that lack of consideration for the viewers greatly diminishes the respect many had held for Ufotable.

Final thoughts

Does one need to watch Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie? Not necessarily. The first half of the film is already available on online platforms, and the second half of the film will be available on April 9. In terms of the story’s progression, it might even be advisable to watch it on the small screen in an episodic format.

Is Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie worth watching in the theaters? Well, that is a more subjective question. On a personal note, the answer is yes, it is worth it for the experience alone. The beauty of Ufotable’s animation and the thrill of watching Tanjiro’s final fight against Gyuutaro alongside like-minded people make the experience more than it is.

However, even when one enjoys the experience, one must be prepared to walk away from the theater a little bit disappointed. Despite its best efforts, Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village movie is bound to be compared to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and to come up sorely lacking. The film, no matter how attention-grabbing and jaw-dropping, is ultimately an unnecessary addition to the franchise.

