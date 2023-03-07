Why the new Demon Slayer movie disappointed the fandom, explained

The new Demon Slayer movie, titled Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village, has been on a world tour for a while. It started its global journey after being released on February 18, 2023, at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles. It was later released in North American theaters on March 3, 2023.

After getting released in North American theaters, the new Demon Slayer movie received both praise and criticism. But the criticism far outweighed the praise, with many believing that the film defrauded viewers. This article will take a look at the accusations being levied against the film.

What went wrong with the new Demon Slayer movie?

Sai @isaylottastuff

half of the movie was just the last episodes of the previous season, the other half was episode 1 of the new season watched the demon slayer movie in theatres todayhalf of the movie was just the last episodes of the previous season, the other half was episode 1 of the new season twitter.com/i/web/status/1… watched the demon slayer movie in theatres todayhalf of the movie was just the last episodes of the previous season, the other half was episode 1 of the new season twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yiqIg297P4

The new Demon Slayer movie, which was released in North American theaters on March 3, 2023, has received criticism from fans since its release. Many said that it was a scam, and urged others not to watch it.

This sentiment stems from the fact that the movie consists of the last two episodes of Demon Slayer season 2, the Entertainment District arc, and an extended cut of the first episode of season 3, the Swordsmith Village arc. Fans have expressed disappointment at the repetition of scenes they have already seen in the series.

The new Demon Slayer movie contains episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer season 2. Fans have not taken the repetition of the same scenes positively, with some critics even accusing the movie of being a ploy to extract more money from fans.

Esta❄️ @knyesta imagine this being in the literal first 30 seconds of the demon slayer swordsmith village trailer and being dense enough to think it’s some brand new movie LMFAOOOO imagine this being in the literal first 30 seconds of the demon slayer swordsmith village trailer and being dense enough to think it’s some brand new movie LMFAOOOO https://t.co/8fkfcN0qp9

Furthermore, the extended cut of Demon Slayer season 3 featured in the movie will also be added to the main series, making it another repetition for fans. Due to these reasons, the new Demon Slayer movie proved to be disappointing.

The same thing happened before Demon Slayer Season 2. The movie Mugen Train was quite successful. Later, however, the film was also included in Season 2 by spreading it out over seven episodes. Following that, from episode 11 to episode 18, the season adapted the Entertainment District arc.

Final thoughts

derek @S7NEMI The demon slayer movie was great. As long as you know what to expect from this movie, then imo it’s definitely worth watching. The new content and especially the upper moon meeting was spectacular and the villains introduction was perfect. I’d rate the movie a 7.5 or 8/10 The demon slayer movie was great. As long as you know what to expect from this movie, then imo it’s definitely worth watching. The new content and especially the upper moon meeting was spectacular and the villains introduction was perfect. I’d rate the movie a 7.5 or 8/10 https://t.co/mZAz99gRn3

Despite the criticism, the new Demon Slayer movie - To the Swordsmith Village - still has its supporters. Some have praised the movie for its animation and action scenes, which they believe are worth the price of admission. Others have also defended the new movie, saying that it helps bridge the gap between seasons 2 and 3 and gets people ready for the next story arc.

Additionally, the new Demon Slayer movie has been quite successful around the world. Its main purpose was to promote the third season and make fans remember how much they had traveled with Tanjiro and his friends.

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3, 9 APRIL 2023 DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3, 9 APRIL 2023 https://t.co/LbLGVOsLbi

Ultimately, the new movie has sparked a passionate debate within the fandom, and its reception is likely to continue to be a topic of discussion in the coming weeks until the release of Demon Slayer season 3.

The third season of the series is set to be released on April 9, 2023. Demon Slayer season 3 will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc from the manga. Fans are already excited to watch the animated version of Koyoharu Gotouge’s story.

