Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village premiered in North American theaters on March 3, 2023, much to the excitement of fans. The theatrical release consists of the tenth and eleventh episodes of the Entertainment District arc and the extended cut of the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.

However, the divide of episodes in the theatrical release has caught the ire of fans, with many accusing Studio Ufotable of scamming the audience. Some fans are angry because the film features two episodes from the Entertainment District arc, which makes the film a glorified recap of past events.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime series.

Fans feel "tricked" by the new Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie after the US premiere

Sai @isaylottastuff

half of the movie was just the last episodes of the previous season, the other half was episode 1 of the new season watched the demon slayer movie in theatres todayhalf of the movie was just the last episodes of the previous season, the other half was episode 1 of the new season twitter.com/i/web/status/1… watched the demon slayer movie in theatres todayhalf of the movie was just the last episodes of the previous season, the other half was episode 1 of the new season twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yiqIg297P4

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie has been met with criticism from the audience following its release in North American theaters on Friday, March 3. Some fans have suggested that the movie is not worth spending money on as it largely comprises of recap episodes from the previous season.

The film consists of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc, along with the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc. The extended cut of the first episode gives viewers a glimpse of Demon Slayer season 3, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Despite the new content, fans are unhappy with the movie, with many feeling that Studio Ufotable has scammed the audience. According to fans, there's only half the movie's worth of new content in the film, with the ticket price being that of a full-length release. As such, fans have expressed their disappointment on Twitter, with many calling the movie a money-grubbing scam attempt by Studio Ufotable.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin They tricked me with that demon slayer movie had me watching two recap episodes and one new episode bruh They tricked me with that demon slayer movie had me watching two recap episodes and one new episode bruh https://t.co/wX22bsGioI

Lucha @iMaskedLuchador They scammed tf out of everyone with this Demon Slayer “movie” but I guess it could have been worse. They scammed tf out of everyone with this Demon Slayer “movie” but I guess it could have been worse. 😏 https://t.co/rkk77cs68w

7th starry prodigy @Stellarinho The cinema after scamming my ass cuz i paid 12€ to watch the demon slayer movie with only 1 hour of new content The cinema after scamming my ass cuz i paid 12€ to watch the demon slayer movie with only 1 hour of new content https://t.co/WJKAfST9Nm

iTeddyGames_ @iTeddyXO Bro….I’ve never felt so robbed by an anime movie….I paid to go watch the new Demon Slayer movie in theaters….It was 75% RECAP….25% new content…. Bro….I’ve never felt so robbed by an anime movie….I paid to go watch the new Demon Slayer movie in theaters….It was 75% RECAP….25% new content…. https://t.co/pdGhEY7N4n

D I G G Z 🎚️ @DiggzDaProphecy . Don't waste ya time with this save ya money Bruh it's sad when mfs just do shit as a cash grab. That's exactly what this new Demon Slayer Movie is. Basically "the movie" is a reshowing of episode 10 and 11 of Season 2. Then u get a peek of the first episode of the new season. Don't waste ya time with this save ya money Bruh it's sad when mfs just do shit as a cash grab. That's exactly what this new Demon Slayer Movie is. Basically "the movie" is a reshowing of episode 10 and 11 of Season 2. Then u get a peek of the first episode of the new season 😂. Don't waste ya time with this save ya money https://t.co/viuENbYtI2

The aforementioned tweets show the North American fandom's current displeasure with the movie, with most users advising others not to go waste their money on the movie. Despite all the outrage, the film is nowhere close to being a scam.

All promotional campaigns for Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie mentioned that its going to be a combination of previous recap episodes and an extended cut of episode 1 of the upcoming season. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Studio Ufotable has been transparent in their marketing of the film and has not engaged in any form of scamming.

Esta❄️ @knyesta imagine this being in the literal first 30 seconds of the demon slayer swordsmith village trailer and being dense enough to think it’s some brand new movie LMFAOOOO imagine this being in the literal first 30 seconds of the demon slayer swordsmith village trailer and being dense enough to think it’s some brand new movie LMFAOOOO https://t.co/8fkfcN0qp9

It is justifiable for Studio Ufotable to charge full price for the movie since the movie gives the audience a lot of content. Moreover, considering its top-quality animation and action, some fans have provided their opinion on why the film deserves a good rating.

The outrage among fans can be summed up as an overreaction, but it will slow down as more people watch the movie. Meanwhile, it is evident that some viewers have pushed back against the scam narrative and have enjoyed the movie and its content. With the release date of season 3 almost upon the fans, it will be interesting to see what news things the series will introduce next.

Poll : 0 votes