Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village premiered in North American theaters on March 3, 2023, much to the excitement of fans. The theatrical release consists of the tenth and eleventh episodes of the Entertainment District arc and the extended cut of the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.
However, the divide of episodes in the theatrical release has caught the ire of fans, with many accusing Studio Ufotable of scamming the audience. Some fans are angry because the film features two episodes from the Entertainment District arc, which makes the film a glorified recap of past events.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime series.
Fans feel "tricked" by the new Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie after the US premiere
Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie has been met with criticism from the audience following its release in North American theaters on Friday, March 3. Some fans have suggested that the movie is not worth spending money on as it largely comprises of recap episodes from the previous season.
The film consists of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc, along with the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc. The extended cut of the first episode gives viewers a glimpse of Demon Slayer season 3, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Despite the new content, fans are unhappy with the movie, with many feeling that Studio Ufotable has scammed the audience. According to fans, there's only half the movie's worth of new content in the film, with the ticket price being that of a full-length release. As such, fans have expressed their disappointment on Twitter, with many calling the movie a money-grubbing scam attempt by Studio Ufotable.
The aforementioned tweets show the North American fandom's current displeasure with the movie, with most users advising others not to go waste their money on the movie. Despite all the outrage, the film is nowhere close to being a scam.
All promotional campaigns for Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie mentioned that its going to be a combination of previous recap episodes and an extended cut of episode 1 of the upcoming season. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Studio Ufotable has been transparent in their marketing of the film and has not engaged in any form of scamming.
It is justifiable for Studio Ufotable to charge full price for the movie since the movie gives the audience a lot of content. Moreover, considering its top-quality animation and action, some fans have provided their opinion on why the film deserves a good rating.
The outrage among fans can be summed up as an overreaction, but it will slow down as more people watch the movie. Meanwhile, it is evident that some viewers have pushed back against the scam narrative and have enjoyed the movie and its content. With the release date of season 3 almost upon the fans, it will be interesting to see what news things the series will introduce next.