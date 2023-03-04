Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 displeases JoJo fans by giving the Best Character Design award to Demon Slayer

he Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with fans worldwide tuning in to support their favorite series. In this award show, popular anime such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean have all managed to rake up nominations in different categories.

However, the controversial decision to present Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc with the Best Character Design award hasn't gone down well with Jojo fans. The Jojo series boasts one of the biggest fandoms in the world, with fans being proud of the series' unique art style. Thus, the decision to snub JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has caught the ire of many hardcore fans.

Jojo fans angry about Demon Slayer winning the Best Character Design award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, grand winner of 2023 Congratulations to Akira Matsushima and @DemonSlayerUSA : Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, grand winner of 2023 #AnimeAwards for BEST CHARACTER DESIGN!! Congratulations to Akira Matsushima and @DemonSlayerUSA: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, grand winner of 2023 #AnimeAwards for BEST CHARACTER DESIGN!! https://t.co/0AS5yEdvAT

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc has won the Best Character Design award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The series has enjoyed a lot of success these past few years and awards like these validate its success and quality even further.

However, many anime fans disagree with Demon Slayer winning this award. They heavily criticized the anime's win and pointed out that there were others in the nomination section who should have won instead. This fan assessment is valid to a certain extent as the nominees for this award include top-level anime such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

BossBelly @xXBossBellyXx @TheAnimeAwards @DemonSlayerUSA People really chose demon slayer over JoJo and Cyberpunk for character design are deluded @TheAnimeAwards @DemonSlayerUSA People really chose demon slayer over JoJo and Cyberpunk for character design are deluded 😂

𒉭 Crimsun Nomad 𒉭 @CrimsuNomad Bro everything else i was fine with BUT DEMON SLATER WITH BEST CHARACTER DESIGN IS SO STUPID LIKE NO WAY IT BEAT BOTH JOJO AND CYBERPUNK ALL DEMON SLAYER HAD WAS 2 NEW CHARCTERS THATS IT

IT WAS NO DESERVED Bro everything else i was fine with BUT DEMON SLATER WITH BEST CHARACTER DESIGN IS SO STUPID LIKE NO WAY IT BEAT BOTH JOJO AND CYBERPUNK ALL DEMON SLAYER HAD WAS 2 NEW CHARCTERS THATS IT IT WAS NO DESERVED https://t.co/XYmgDvn3eP

BossBelly @xXBossBellyXx God the Anime Awards are really bad. How is Demon Slayer winning best character design over Cyberpunk and JoJo. God the Anime Awards are really bad. How is Demon Slayer winning best character design over Cyberpunk and JoJo.

Jojo fans have taken great offense at this snub, with many believing that Stone Ocean's unique style and design were more deserving of the Best Character Design award at the Anime Awards 2023. The disappointment fans feel is well reflected on Twitter, with many expressing disapproval of Demon Slayer's win.

Demon Slayer won the award for the Entertainment District Arc which saw Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke tagging along with Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui in his investigation of demons. In this arc, the protagonists went up against Upper Moon Six Demon Siblings: Daki and Gyutaro.

This arc is complimented by mesmerizing visuals and fast-paced storytelling. The action sequences present here are also extraordinary, with the overall animation quality being in a league of its own. The character design for the anime is unique as well and sets itself apart from other modern anime. Thus, Demon Slayer fans are convinced that the series is well deserving of this prestigious award.

The controversy and anger from certain fans is no unseen feat for such award shows. Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 like any other award ceremony, is bound to displease some people no matter who they present an award to.

If we take into consideration how divisive anime fans are, the chance of people getting angry at a winning anime series is inevitable. All in all, this counts as a regular award aftermath where fans fight, argue, and celebrate, all depending on their favorite anime's success or failure.

