Is Demon Slayer season 3 going to cover the entire Swordsmith Village arc? Explained

Just a month away from being released, Demon Slayer season 3 will premiere in April 2023. The series is already on its world tour with a new movie titled Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village. The movie continues to enjoy quite a bit of success around the globe and has increased fans' expectations for season 3.

So, it does not come as a surprise that questions have been circulating online about whether Demon Slayer season 3 will cover the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga. According to a tweet by Shueishaleaks, the full portion of the Swordsmith Village arc will be covered from the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer season 3 will cover the Swordsmith Village arc

As per a tweet by Shueishaleaks, Demon Slayer season 3 will adapt the entire Swordsmith Village arc from the manga. This arc is spread over chapters 100 to chapter 127 of the manga, and Demon Slayer season 3 will reportedly cover these chapters.

As the Swordsmith Village arc contains a broad plot that comprises 27 chapters from manga, it is expected that the anime adaptation will need about 11 to 12 episodes to cover this arc. It is the same as the Entertainment District arc in Demon Slayer season 2.

As per the tweet by Shueishaleaks, the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 will be 60 minutes long. It will cover chapters from 98 to 100. The first episode was also included in the feature film, Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village, which showed the beginning of the Swordsmith Village arc. Additionally, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 will reveal the remaining members of Twelve Kizuki as well as the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

The plot of the Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer season 3 will pick up from the end of the Entertainment District arc. Tanjiro will embark on a journey to the top-secret Swordsmith Village to have his sword repaired, where powerful Nichirin blades that can defeat demons are crafted. However, as Tanjiro makes his way to the village, a group of demons, including two upper moons named Hantengu and Gyokko, launch a full-scale attack with the goal of destroying the village.

Tanjiro and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will face a daunting challenge while trying to protect the legacy of the Swordsmith Village against the overwhelming force of the attacking demons. The fate of the village and its powerful Nichirin blades will be at stake as they fight against the destructive intentions of Hantengu and Gyokko.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer are happy as it seems likely that season 3 will cover the entire Swordsmith Village arc from the manga. Fans are already pleased with the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer. The new Demon Slayer movie has also been grabbing the attention of fans.

With a gripping plot, intense action sequences, and the introduction of new characters, the Swordsmith Village arc is one of the most highly anticipated storylines in the series. As Tanjiro and his allies face off against powerful demons, the stakes are higher than ever before, and the fate of Swordsmith Village hangs in the balance.

With the first episode of season 3 being 60 minutes long, fans can expect a thrilling start to the new season that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

