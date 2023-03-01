Why you don't need to watch the new Demon Slayer movie

Demon Slayer season 3 is set to release on April 3, 2023, globally. Also, it’s on a world tour with a feature film called Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer is a popular anime series that has gained a massive following worldwide. Since the series came out in 2019, its popularity has gone through the roof, and on October 16, 2020, a movie called Demon Slayer: Mugen Train came out before season 2.

Its second season also drew the most attention from fans. That’s why, before launching the third season, the series is launching a feature movie globally. But there are some reasons why you shouldn’t necessarily watch this movie. This article will focus on that topic.

Demon Slayer: Why is it not necessary to watch To the Swordsmith Village movie?

One of the primary reasons why someone doesn’t have to watch the new Demon Slayer movie is that it is a recap of the previous events of season 2, followed by the extended version of the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc. The movie will contain the last two episodes of Entertainment District Arc, which are episode 10, titled Never Give Up, and episode 11, titled No Matter How Many Lives.

The movie is basically a reminiscence of the journey of the series and also a preview of the upcoming third season. So, fans don’t have to watch the movie because, first of all, they have already watched season 2. Secondly, the extended version of the first episode of To the Swordsmith Village Arc will also be shown in season 3 of the series.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) @DemonSlayerUSA LOS ANGELES

Mark your calendars for the premiere event in Los Angeles at @laorpheum on February 18th, featuring Natsuki Hanae and Producer Yuma Takahashi, plus a special performance by Aimer!



🎟️ Tickets go on sale January 7th on Ticketmaster



The new Demon Slayer movie has already premiered at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles on February 18. Additionally, it will be in theaters in the United States and Canada on March 3, 2023, in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dubbing. The movie is already gaining success all over the world.

Is there any reason to watch the movie?

JOJOLANDS🏝️☀️ @SunGodNosa 🏿 While I may not be a big fan of Demon Slayer very excited to see the guaranteed spectacular animation in the new movie plus Muichiro and Mitsuri are cool While I may not be a big fan of Demon Slayer very excited to see the guaranteed spectacular animation in the new movie plus Muichiro and Mitsuri are cool🙏🏿 https://t.co/cDBKIbVv2E

Someone could watch the new movie of the series due to the animation quality of the movie. The animation is stunning, and the fight scenes are well choreographed, making them a spectacular watch. Also, the soundtrack of the movie is great, and the movie has hyped up fans all over the world. It will remind the fans how far they have traveled with the anime.

Final thoughts

Shueishaleaks @shueishaleaks DEMON SLAYER SEASON-3 World Tour Movie has earned over ¥3.100.000.000 in 24Days DEMON SLAYER SEASON-3 World Tour Movie has earned over ¥3.100.000.000 in 24Days https://t.co/OcItsGNol9

The first movie, Mugen Train, was also a success. The movie takes place immediately after the events of season one and adapts the Mugen Train arc from the manga. However, the events of the movie have already been covered in the first seven episodes of season 2 of the series. The remaining 11 episodes were then based on the manga's Entertainment District Arc.

The same thing is going to happen with the second movie too. If the fans are not too interested in the repetitive story, they don’t need to watch the new movie. However, the new movie is already getting its deserved response from fans.

