Will Zenitsu and Inosuke be absent in Demon Slayer season 3? Explained

With the television premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 just weeks away, the series’ fanbase is beginning to rouse from its slumber in anticipation of the upcoming season. Set to adapt the series’ Swordsmith Village arc, fans truly cannot wait to see the series back on Japanese television and international streaming services once more.

Likewise, fans are also beginning to dive into any and all information they can find about Demon Slayer season 3. With the first episode of the upcoming season technically already available to watch in theaters, there’s a significant amount of spoiler information readily available for those looking.

However, something fans seemingly cannot get a straight answer to is whether or not fan-favorite characters Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira will be absent this season. Follow along as this article fully explains whether or not Zenitsu and Inosuke will be absent in Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer season 3 set to feature contemporary appearance of one of two of Tanjiro’s sidekicks

At the onset of Demon Slayer season 3, fans will learn that Tanjiro collapsed into a coma-like state of recovery after the closing scenes of the Entertainment District arc. Thankfully, he awakens almost immediately as the new arc begins, with the scene coming only after Muzan’s meeting of the Upper Six Moons of the Twelve Kizuki.

Fans then see Tanjiro awaken, being greeted by Kanao Tsuyuri as well as other staff and caretakers of the Butterfly Mansion. After the celebration of his regaining consciousness is over, Tanjiro asks for an update on Zenitsu and Inosuke. He learns that both of their injuries were essentially as severe as his.

He is then told that Zenitsu awoke just two days before he did, and was reluctantly sent out on a mission the day before. Unfortunately, the manga version of the Swordsmith Village arc doesn’t provide a Zenitsu flashback scene here. However, Demon Slayer season 3 could show a quick gag scene if the adaptation team chooses to do as much.

Season 3 of Demon Slayer is gonna be awesome. I know it's a bummer that Zenitsu and Inosuke (still pretty sad about it), but I believe at the very least Mitsuri and Muichiro will make up for it with more screentime.

Tanjiro is then told that Inosuke’s wounds and poison levels were incredibly severe. Apparently, the poison was so deeply secreted within his body that he was unable to use any kind of breathing technique to slow his internal bleeding.

The girl giving the explanation trails off after this, before Tanjiro brings up how he must be hallucinating what he’s seeing.

It is then revealed that Inosuke is crawling on the ceiling of Tanjiro’s bed as he speaks, jumping down with joy after seeing his friend awake. Inosuke then shares that he woke up a week prior to Tanjiro. It is presumed that Demon Slayer season 3 will adapt this entire scene. However, soon after their reunion, Tanjiro passes out once more, and Inosuke is sent on a mission shortly thereafter.

In summation

While fans will likely see Inosuke during the contemporary events of Demon Slayer season 3, it’s unlikely that Zenitsu will be present unless some major canonical alterations are made. That being said, it’s likely that the adaptation team will include a gag scene of Zenitsu being sent on a mission by himself. While he won’t exactly be present for the events of the upcoming season, he’ll at least be seen, albeit in a flashback.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

