Undead Unluck chapter 150: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck is a Japanese manga series in the shonen genre that has been getting a lot of attention for its unique plot. Written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

As of March 5, 2023, 150 chapters of the series had been released. The series is still ongoing, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter to come out. Undead Unluck chapter 150 will be released on Sunday, March 13, 2023, at 12 am (JST).

The manga has gained popularity among readers for its unique and engaging storyline and well-developed characters. The best part of the series is how Fuuko and Andy work together to discover the truth about their powers and pasts. The series is known for its mix of action, comedy, and drama, with each chapter ending on a cliffhanger that keeps readers eager for more.

The Undead Unluck series getting hyped as the anime adaptation is coming this year

Undead Unluck chapter 150: Where to read, release date, and time

Undead Unluck chapter 150 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. It will be available for international readers at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 13

Undead Unluck has been published weekly in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since its debut in January 2020. The manga is available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Both platforms offer free access to the latest three and the first three chapters of the series, respectively. For readers who want to catch up on the entire series, a paid subscription to Shonen Jump+ is the best option.

What to expect from the upcoming chapter? (Speculative)

Giorno @Giorno301



Wasn’t sure what to expect since I read a few chapters a year ago and dropped it, but this really was a great read! Some great arcs throughout, with Ragnorak being the standout imo. I’d go as far As to say this is the best ongoing manga in SJ rn. Easy 9.5/10 🏾 Undead UnluckWasn’t sure what to expect since I read a few chapters a year ago and dropped it, but this really was a great read! Some great arcs throughout, with Ragnorak being the standout imo. I’d go as far As to say this is the best ongoing manga in SJ rn. Easy 9.5/10 Undead UnluckWasn’t sure what to expect since I read a few chapters a year ago and dropped it, but this really was a great read! Some great arcs throughout, with Ragnorak being the standout imo. I’d go as far As to say this is the best ongoing manga in SJ rn. Easy 9.5/10 💪🏾 https://t.co/HqQXft4tHT

In chapter 150 of Undead Unluck, it is speculated that Creed may join Fuuko's team. However, it won't be an easy task as convincing him would require a great deal of effort from Fuuko. She might try to persuade him by telling him about his past, but it's unclear if that will work.

While Billy's whereabouts are still unknown, it is unlikely that the story will shift its focus towards him in the next chapter. However, he may try to launch a surprise attack on Fuuko or her team.

Assuming that Creed joins Fuuko's team, it might not be as hard to get Billy to join. However, it's important to note that the story of Undead Unluck has often taken unexpected twists and turns, so anything could happen. It remains to be seen how the plot will unfold and what new challenges the characters will face in the upcoming chapters of Undead Unluck.

Recap of chapter 149

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Undead Unluck, Ch. 149: A low self-esteem is making it hard for Fuuko to net her latest recruit! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ZiXXtm Undead Unluck, Ch. 149: A low self-esteem is making it hard for Fuuko to net her latest recruit! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ZiXXtm https://t.co/Clbk8I7G7E

In chapter 149 of Undead Unluck, Sean expresses his frustration about always being cast in minor roles and vows never to be a background character like his father. He cowers behind Isshin the 12th's shield as he and the Union face Creed's endless ammo barrage, wondering how he ended up fighting for his life.

Sean tries to escape by turning invisible, but Creed easily forces him back with the Union emblem of the 101st loop stuck on him. Desperate to save himself, Sean attempts to sell out the Union to Creed by waving a makeshift white flag. However, Gina and Void came to his rescue, and Creed expressed disappointment at having a "miscast" in the Union's forces.

Later, a flashback showed that after God woke up Sean's Unseen, he couldn't follow his dream of becoming an actor. He joined a gang to be recognized, but after receiving comfort from Fuuko, he agreed to help the Union. With his Unseen, Sean can turn himself and any ally he touches invisible, allowing Fuuko to sneak behind Creed's barrage and knock him out.

Final thoughts

UNDEAD UNLUCK NEWS @undeadandunluck #AnimeJapan2023 About 23 more days until we get more information on the Undead Unluck anime at AnimeJapan! The date falls on March 25, 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars! #undeadunluck About 23 more days until we get more information on the Undead Unluck anime at AnimeJapan! The date falls on March 25, 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars! #undeadunluck #AnimeJapan2023 https://t.co/SEQrkzWiLx

The Undead Unluck series is quite hyped right now. Also, Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga is getting an anime adaptation, and fans are overwhelmed after hearing the news. The anime released its first promo video for Jump Studio Neo Stage at Jump Festa 2023. However, a specific release date has not yet been announced.

The anime series will be directed by Yuuki Yase, well-known for directing the anime Fire Force. David Productions will be in charge of animating the series. On March 25, at Anime Japan 2023, new information about the Undead Unluck anime will likely be shown. Fans should enjoy reading the series until then because it has an interesting story, likable characters, and a lot of action.

Poll : 0 votes