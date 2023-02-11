Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out hitting theatres in Japan this summer 2023 

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out is an upcoming Japanese supernatural romance drama film based on the works of Hajime Kamoshida and Keeji Mizoguchi. Based on the eighth and ninth volumes of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel series, the movie will conclude the high school phase of the story.

Directed by Sōichi Masui and produced by CloverWorks, a visual teaser for the film featuring Kaede Azusagawa was recently released. It confirmed that the movie will get its Japanese theatrical release in the summer of 2023. Fans of the series are eager to see their favorite characters return to the big screen once again.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out MoviTicke cards, cast members, and more details

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel series sees protagonist Sakuta Azusagawa helping multiple girls who suffer from a supernatural affliction called Adolescence Syndrome. This syndrome causes these girls to face several issues in their daily lives, making their existence all the more challenging.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out is the new sequel anime film in this franchise, which will be released in Japanese theaters in the summer of 2023.

The movie will adapt the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. The movie's cast members, Asami Seto and Yurika Kubo, also announced additional information surrounding the film in a new video.

Two cast members of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, Asami Seto and Yurika Kubo, announced the sale of the film's MoviTicke cards. They mentioned that the first batch of cards will go on sale on February 18, with bonus mini-colored paper-style illustration cards drawn by director Soichi Masui and character designer Satomi Tamura being given as a bonus.

It was also announced that the 2019 movie Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai will be rebroadcast on Tokyo MX, starting from April 2, 2023, every Sunday at 21.30 JST.

The final announcement was regarding the distribution of postcard-sized Valentine's illustration cards by the Animate store branch in Tokyo's Akihabara district on February 14, 2023. The cards will have a QR code, which will let individuals access a special voice message recorded by Asami Seto, the voice actor for Mai Sakurajima.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out cast

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Movie is scheduled for Summer 2023 in Japan!(Animation Production: CloverWorks)

The film will be directed by Sōichi Masui and produced by CloverWorks. The cast of the film previously worked on other Rascal Does Not Dream projects, making them the perfect fit for this new sequel film.

The voice cast members set to reprise their roles are:

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa

Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima

Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara

Nao Tōyama as Tomoe Koga

Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba

Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama

Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa

Fans of the series are excited about the movie's release in the summer of 2023. There has been a lot of buzz on Twitter regarding the new announcements, with fans of the series showing their dedication to the characters and story portrayed in the light novels. It will be interesting to see how well the movie performs and what it will entail for the future of the franchise.

