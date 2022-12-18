Spy x Family season 2 and original movie announced at Jump Festa 2023

Jump Festa 2023 Day 2 has kicked off with Spy X Family Super Stage as the anime announced a second season and an original movie, both set to be released in 2023.

Spy x Family season 1 is set to release its finale next week. The end of episode 24 has already given fans a preview of what to expect from the season 1 finale.

It seems like the Forger family has a lot to look forward to in 2023, given the progress in the story and the additional original story set to be shown in the original movie.

Spy x Family announces season 2 and original movie

Jump Festa 2023 Day 2 began with Spy x Family Super Stage as the anime has announced a second season set to be released in 2023. The announcement came a week before the season 1 finale.

As the Super Stage segment began with a fun session and live voice reading of a scene from the anime, it seemed like the announcement for a second season would only come after season 1 ended. However, given that the announcement was so short, it was wrapped up in the end

Additionally, Spy x Family is set to have an original movie adaptation, which will be released in 2023 as well.

This announcement was shocking to the anime voice actors as well, who were only aware of the season 2 announcement.

The story for the movie is set to be authored and supervised by Mangaka Tatsuya Endo himself, as he will be penning an original story for the forthcoming movie.

Spy x Family announces live-action musical and two collabs

Spy x Family has announced a live-action musical set to be performed at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo from March 8 to March 29, 2023.

The same will also be performed at Kobelco Grand Hall in Hyogo Performing Arts Center from April 11 to April 16, 2023, and at Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka from May 3 to May 21, 2023.

The same was announced a few days ago as fans of the series were introduced to the four cast members who were set to play Anya in the live-action musical.

Additionally, two collaborations were announced during the Super Stage. The Universal Studios Japan collab is set to start on February 17, 2023, and it will allow fans to become spies and immerse themselves in Twilight's lifestyle.

The second collaboration is with Aeon Mall, where one could acquire several exclusive goods of the anime.

Lastly, an exclusive video was also revealed during the Super Stage where fans were able to witness Tatsuya Endo draw an illustration of Anya and Bond thanking everyone for tuning in to the Super Stage. This illustration is different from the one that was released on December 17.

