Spy X Family creator Tatsuya Endo releases an extra artwork instead of chapter 72

While the Spy x Family manga has a bi-weekly release on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, it seems like the manga creator Tatsuya Endo needs some rest while working on the series. For a second time within two months, the mangaka has decided to release a special illustration instead of a full-fledged chapter.

The series is currently going through its Red Circus arc as the Eden School was taking its students on an excursion when Anya's bus got hijacked by the Red Circus terrorist group. As they tried to figure out a way to resolve the situation, things became worse as the terrorist group threatened the students with explosives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family anime-only fans.

Spy x Family: Tatsuya Endo releases a special illustration with Westalis and Ostania's key figures

Spy x Family special illustration featuring Westalis and Ostania's key figures (Image via Shueisha)

Following the release of Spy x Family chapter 71 on November 14, 2022, fans of the series believed that they would receive chapter 72 in the manga's next chapter release date. However, they were left surprised after manga creator Tatsuya Endo released an extra artwork instead of chapter 72 on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The special illustration featured key figures from the two neighboring warring nations - Westalis and Ostania.

The Westalis side featured the WISE (The Westalian Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division) agents - 'The Handler' Sylvia Sherwood and agents - Twilight and Nightfall.

Meanwhile, the Ostania side featured the Chairman of the National Unity Party of Ostania and Twilight's current target, Donovan Desmond, the Ostanian assassin group Garden leader and Yor's employer, The Shopkeeper, and Ostania's State Security Service officer and Yor Forger's brother, Yuri Briar.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 72?

Spy x Family chapter 72 may directly resume from the previous chapter after the police came to rescue the Eden Academy bus. While it hasn't been revealed whether the police are the SSS, given how Yuri Briar was adamant about saving Anya, we can expect him to also make an appearance.

Anya reassuring Damian about the fake bombs (Image via Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Damian, in an attempt to save Anya, was also strapped in with a bomb. While he was left terrified by the situation, Anya, who was aware that the explosives were fake, quickly calmed him down by relaying the information to him.

These situations may have helped Damian see Anya in a new light as she tried to protect everyone on the bus, all while taking care of him. Thus, there is a chance that Operation Strix's Plan B might progress in chapter 72.

Elsewhere, we could see Twilight and Yor coming to find out about the hijacking situation. The chances that they might get involved, however, seem low.

