High Card episode 11 release date, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode, being saved by someone who turned out to be his target and a former member of the High Card was simply once in a blue moon kind of thing for Finn Oldman. However, this surprising encounter was foreshadowed by Chris, who, after reclaiming his card, shot Finn without flinching or showing remorse.

Fans of the series were utterly shocked by the startling cliffhanger and are confused about why Chris would try to kill his partner, as the duo was claimed to share a strong bond, noticed by Bernard. Although the previous episode gave a glance at Chris' past, there is still much left to explore about the character.

High Card episode 11 to release on March 20, 2023

Episode 11 of High Card will air this Monday, March 20, 2023, on AT-X and Tokyo MX at 8 pm JST in Japan. The episode will also run on TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. Since entering into a partnership with TMS Entertainment, Crunchyroll has become the only platform to stream the latest episodes of High Card exclusively.

Fans can watch the anime on Crunchyroll for free. However, as the free version comes with many advertisements, viewers can subscribe to the platform's ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan and enjoy the episodes without interruptions. New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for episode 11 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, March 20, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, March 20, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, March 20, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, March 20, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, March 20, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, March 20, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, March 20, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, March 20, 7 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, March 20, 8.30 am

What to expect from High Card episode 11

As revealed in the 5-second teaser, episode 11 of High Card is titled "Chris." Since the series didn't give away much about the upcoming episode, what comes next remains a mystery. The only thing shown in the teaser was two people in black suits (possibly a man and a woman) holding their hands together.

Fans might have jumped to the conclusion thinking that people close to Finn might have gathered to pay their respects. However, the series won't kill its protagonist anytime soon. From the teaser, it can be expected that the upcoming episode will take fans on another trip to the past, showing the aftermath of Chris being saved by his father and Arya defecting from her position.

A brief recap of High Card episode 10

After waking up from being unconscious, Finn found himself inside a cabin. He eventually learned that the woman who saved him was Arya Tawawa, the target he was sent after to collect her X-Playing card. Ary revealed to Finn that she was a former High Card member who worked under Theodore alongside her partner, Tyler Redgrave, Chris' father.

One fated day, young Chris found himself amidst a devastating explosion. After doctors proclaimed Chris couldn't be saved, Tyler decided to use the X-Hand to revive his son. However, this went against the High Card's code, as Theodore forbade Tyler to use the X-Playing cards for his own benefit. Arya restrained Theodore from interrupting Tyler to revive his son using her card's ability.

Tyler used the X-Hand with 4 X-Playing cards and brought Finn to life, but at the cost of losing his life. Arya agreed to surrender her card to Finn, as she had no use for it. Elsewhere, Jasper tortured Chris to give up his card, but he didn't. Eventually, the latter escaped the premises by defeating Jasper and seizing his 2 of Clubs power, Metallical Parade.

Arya agreed to surrender her card to Finn and prepared to send him on his way, but Jasper's partner Alex tracked them and engaged in combat. Arya reclaimed her Jack of Clubs, Coming Home, and helped Finn defeat Alex. Suddenly, Chris arrived on the scene and helped Finn and Arya succeed in stopping Alex. After taking Alex's 5 of Clubs, Chris pointed his gun at Finn and shot him after saying he never wanted him to find out.

