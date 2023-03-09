"He’s coming home to WWE, finally" - Former Intercontinental Champion's heartbreaking message leaves fans in utter shock 

The wrestling world is in shock after former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson seemingly hinted at hanging up his wrestling boots.

This past Sunday Night, Bryan Danielson lost a 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution.

Following the match, The American Dragon shared an emotional message for his fans. During the promo package, he mentioned that it was time for him to go home.

"It's time for me to go home," Bryan Danielson said.

Fans on Twitter wondered if the five-time WWE World Champion hinted at retiring from pro wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

Big Beanzz 420 🍁🔥 @WWEBeanzz420 @_Beastmode9000_ He basically said max was right about the fact he can’t play with his kids now, said he couldn’t feel his left arm & knees, then finished the promo saying “ I need to go home” I think this is his last year as a full time pro wrestler. @_Beastmode9000_ He basically said max was right about the fact he can’t play with his kids now, said he couldn’t feel his left arm & knees, then finished the promo saying “ I need to go home” I think this is his last year as a full time pro wrestler.

God of Pro Wrestling @GodProWrestling

#AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson making me think he is going to retire with this promo, I know he is not but come on Bryan don't play with us Bryan Danielson making me think he is going to retire with this promo, I know he is not but come on Bryan don't play with us#AEWDynamite

jj @jjpanicked @zerocontextAEW i just realized i have to watch bryan danielson retire TWICE in my life @zerocontextAEW i just realized i have to watch bryan danielson retire TWICE in my life

Some did not want to see him retire and speculated that when Bryan Danielson mentioned 'home,' he meant he was returning to either the Triple H-led promotion or will return to Ring of Honor for one last run.

Diana @dianaaraujo50_ @AEW

To rest and then come back next week. Right?... Right???? @bryandanielson "its time for me to go home"To rest and then come back next week. Right?... Right???? @AEW @bryandanielson "its time for me to go home"To rest and then come back next week. Right?... Right???? https://t.co/l1uR9bUdhw

Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 @thekidd203 @AEW @bryandanielson Home?? He said WWE under his breath, I have superhuman hearing so you guys couldn't hear it! You did it again Papa H! @AEW @bryandanielson Home?? He said WWE under his breath, I have superhuman hearing so you guys couldn't hear it! You did it again Papa H! https://t.co/zzHgn5rdxx

People also shared their love for Bryan Danielson and wished he would either show up and battle the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther or make his way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling and compete in the upcoming G1 Climax.

Jassem 🇦🇷🌟 @jassem73 @AEW



Hopefully he takes that rest he very much deserves and come back to continue his amazing story @bryandanielson I don't care what anyone says - this man is one of the greatest storytellers to ever wrestled in a squared ringHopefully he takes that rest he very much deserves and come back to continue his amazing story @AEW @bryandanielson I don't care what anyone says - this man is one of the greatest storytellers to ever wrestled in a squared ring Hopefully he takes that rest he very much deserves and come back to continue his amazing story

Sean @afastidioushat The thing about Bryan Danielson is he's the best to ever do it



Never forgot how he had one of the greatest baby face moments in wrestling history only to be forced to retire, come back, & somehow be the heel for another one of the greatest baby face moments in wrestling history The thing about Bryan Danielson is he's the best to ever do itNever forgot how he had one of the greatest baby face moments in wrestling history only to be forced to retire, come back, & somehow be the heel for another one of the greatest baby face moments in wrestling history

ErcMky 🪐💫 @TheInvaderEric Before Bryan danielson retire we need at least one 15 min match with Gunther 🤝🏽 Before Bryan danielson retire we need at least one 15 min match with Gunther 🤝🏽💯

The Salt of the Earth, MJF also reacted to Danielson's promo segment with a laugh.

"👋 lol," MJF tweeted.

Danielson has won at least one championship in every promotion he has wrestled in, except for AEW.

Do you think The American Dragon is retiring from pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

