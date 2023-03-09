"He’s coming home to WWE, finally" - Former Intercontinental Champion's heartbreaking message leaves fans in utter shock 

The wrestling world is in shock after former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson seemingly hinted at hanging up his wrestling boots.
This past Sunday Night, Bryan Danielson lost a 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution.
Following the match, The American Dragon shared an emotional message for his fans. During the promo package, he mentioned that it was time for him to go home.
"It's time for me to go home," Bryan Danielson said.
Fans on Twitter wondered if the five-time WWE World Champion hinted at retiring from pro wrestling.
Check out the reactions below:
Some did not want to see him retire and speculated that when Bryan Danielson mentioned 'home,' he meant he was returning to either the Triple H-led promotion or will return to Ring of Honor for one last run.
People also shared their love for Bryan Danielson and wished he would either show up and battle the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther or make his way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling and compete in the upcoming G1 Climax.
The Salt of the Earth, MJF also reacted to Danielson's promo segment with a laugh.
"👋 lol," MJF tweeted.
Danielson has won at least one championship in every promotion he has wrestled in, except for AEW.
Do you think The American Dragon is retiring from pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
