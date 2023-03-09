Create

"He’s coming home to WWE, finally" - Former Intercontinental Champion's heartbreaking message leaves fans in utter shock 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 09, 2023 10:01 IST
Triple H
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H

The wrestling world is in shock after former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson seemingly hinted at hanging up his wrestling boots.

This past Sunday Night, Bryan Danielson lost a 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution.

Following the match, The American Dragon shared an emotional message for his fans. During the promo package, he mentioned that it was time for him to go home.

"It's time for me to go home," Bryan Danielson said.
"It's time for me to go home." @bryandanielson Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/GBP3DaSu1k

Fans on Twitter wondered if the five-time WWE World Champion hinted at retiring from pro wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

@_Beastmode9000_ He basically said max was right about the fact he can’t play with his kids now, said he couldn’t feel his left arm & knees, then finished the promo saying “ I need to go home” I think this is his last year as a full time pro wrestler.
Bryan Danielson making me think he is going to retire with this promo, I know he is not but come on Bryan don't play with us#AEWDynamite
@zerocontextAEW i just realized i have to watch bryan danielson retire TWICE in my life
@AEW @bryandanielson Not ready for Bryan to retire 💔 https://t.co/rwiw2a0jWg
@_Beastmode9000_ Also I don’t want Bryan Danielson to retire but I know it’s coming 😭👀

Some did not want to see him retire and speculated that when Bryan Danielson mentioned 'home,' he meant he was returning to either the Triple H-led promotion or will return to Ring of Honor for one last run.

@AEW @bryandanielson Don't goooooo. I want you to stay. Please don't go 😢😭
@AEW @bryandanielson "its time for me to go home"To rest and then come back next week. Right?... Right???? https://t.co/l1uR9bUdhw
@_denisesalcedo WWE Bound
@AEW @bryandanielson Home?? He said WWE under his breath, I have superhuman hearing so you guys couldn't hear it! You did it again Papa H! https://t.co/zzHgn5rdxx
@AEW @bryandanielson What if "home" is ROH? 👀👀 #AEWDynamite
@AEW @bryandanielson He’s coming home to WWE, finally 👏

People also shared their love for Bryan Danielson and wished he would either show up and battle the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther or make his way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling and compete in the upcoming G1 Climax.

@AEW @bryandanielson We have so much respect & love for you, Bryan.😢😭😭❤️
Enjoy family time, Bryan. We thank you! 🫡 twitter.com/aew/status/163…
@AEW @bryandanielson I don't care what anyone says - this man is one of the greatest storytellers to ever wrestled in a squared ring Hopefully he takes that rest he very much deserves and come back to continue his amazing story
The thing about Bryan Danielson is he's the best to ever do itNever forgot how he had one of the greatest baby face moments in wrestling history only to be forced to retire, come back, & somehow be the heel for another one of the greatest baby face moments in wrestling history
@AEW @bryandanielson Time for Danielson to be written off AEW and show up at G1 😭
Before Bryan danielson retire we need at least one 15 min match with Gunther 🤝🏽💯

The Salt of the Earth, MJF also reacted to Danielson's promo segment with a laugh.

"👋 lol," MJF tweeted.
👋 lol twitter.com/aew/status/163…

Danielson has won at least one championship in every promotion he has wrestled in, except for AEW.

Do you think The American Dragon is retiring from pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...