"It's time for me to go home" - 5-time WWE World Champion sends an emotional message to AEW fans 

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson shared an emotional message on AEW Dynamite following his title loss at the Revolution pay-per-view.

This past Sunday night, The American Dragon challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Both Danielson and MJF went to war. After 60 minutes, both wrestlers were bloodied, beaten down, tired, and had three falls apiece.

After 60 minutes had passed, AEW President Tony Khan informed Tony Schiavone to let the announcer Justin Roberts know that the match would continue under sudden death rules.

MJF forced The American Dragon to tap out with the arm bar, earning the fourth fall and retaining his championship.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, a video was aired featuring Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Champion had a message for his fans and family. He was upset that he was unable to defeat the Salt of the Earth and questioned his future in pro wrestling.

The American Dragon remembered the time he first announced his retirement during his time in WWE and what he told his wife and kids at that time.

He then mentioned that he believes that MJF may have been right all along and that it was time for him to return home.

"It's time for me to go home," Bryan Danielson said.

It was an emotional moment for Danielson.

