Why High Card is a game-changing original anime with a unique power system

High Card, the spectacular mixed-project anime series created by Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, and TMS Entertainment, has taken the internet by storm since its debut date. During its announcement, anime enthusiasts believed the series to be yet another gambling-themed anime. Despite the fact that only a few episodes have been released thus far, the anime community has high expectations for the series.

Fans who fell in love with High Card believe it is one of the best things that happened in 2023. So far, with its fascinating characters, enthralling setting, immersive storyline, and surreal power system, the series looks promising. With the way High Card progresses with each episode, piqueing fans' interest, the series will quickly be placed on the list of best anime series to watch in 2023.

TMS Entertainment’s High Card has turned playing cards into deadly weapons of mass destruction

The 52 “X-Playing cards” in High Card explained

Unlike the conventional power system of the anime universe, High Card revolves around the X-Playing cards, a unique deck of 52 powerful cards that belonged to the Kingdom of Fourland’s royal family. The X-Playing cards were later stolen by a gang of thieves.

Iris Moise, the last person in possession of the 52 X-playing cards (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Iris Moise, one of the thieves, was the last person in possession of all the X-playing cards before she lost the deck after an unprecedented anomaly scattered the cards across the kingdom.

Each of the X-Playing cards grants the Player a distinctive superhuman ability. Only those who get chosen by the card can use its powers, and they are called the “Players.” A Player can only use the ability of one card. High Card didn’t disclose the details of all the 52 X-Playing cards, presumably in an attempt to keep fans engaged with the storyline.

Here’s a list of the cards and their abilities that have been revealed so far in the series:

Ace “Love and Peace” : Summons a sanguinarine katana, which after getting unsheathed, possesses the Player and turns them into a rebellious menace. Wendy Satou is the current owner of the Ace card, which was passed down from her father.

: Summons a sanguinarine katana, which after getting unsheathed, possesses the Player and turns them into a rebellious menace. Wendy Satou is the current owner of the Ace card, which was passed down from her father. 2 of Spade's “Neo Nu Nambu” : Summons a recoilless revolver that shoots in a straight line. Finn Oldman is in possession of the card.

: Summons a recoilless revolver that shoots in a straight line. Finn Oldman is in possession of the card. 3 of Clubs “Green Green” : Grants the Player the ability to manipulate vines in their surrounding. Presently, Vijay Kumar Singh, the sales operative of Pinochle’s Old Maid branch, owns the card.

: Grants the Player the ability to manipulate vines in their surrounding. Presently, Vijay Kumar Singh, the sales operative of Pinochle’s Old Maid branch, owns the card. 3 of Diamonds “Marble Rumble” : Anything can turn into marbles after coming in contact with the Player’s gloves. Bobby Ball is the owner of the card.

: Anything can turn into marbles after coming in contact with the Player’s gloves. Bobby Ball is the owner of the card. 3 of Hearts “Rockin Rock” : Increases the Player’s body proportion and grants them impenetrable skin. Robert T. Thousand is the owner of the card.

: Increases the Player’s body proportion and grants them impenetrable skin. Robert T. Thousand is the owner of the card. 4 of Hearts “Agent S”: Grants the Player the ability to conjure four solid clones out of their body. The card is in the possession of John Doe.

Grants the Player the ability to conjure four solid clones out of their body. The card is in the possession of John Doe. 5 of “Hearts Calories High” : Grants immortality to the Player after activation. Chris Redgrave of High Card owns the card.

: Grants immortality to the Player after activation. Chris Redgrave of High Card owns the card. 7 of Clubs “Lethal Scoville”: The Player is granted the ability of pyrokinesis. Nex owns the card.

The Player is granted the ability of pyrokinesis. Nex owns the card. 7 of Diamonds “Never No Dollars”: The Player can convert nearby cash for something equivalent in value. Leo Constantine Pinochle, the president of Pinochle’s Old Maid branch, is in possession of the card.

The Player can convert nearby cash for something equivalent in value. Leo Constantine Pinochle, the president of Pinochle’s Old Maid branch, is in possession of the card. 10 of Diamonds “Unlucky Poky”: The Player is granted preternatural luck, where they can make anything happen by clapping their hands together after speaking their wish out loud with the inclusion of “I Bet.” Lucky Lunchman is the user of the card.

A brief synopsis of High Card

The original map of the Kingdom of Fourlands (Image via Sportskeeda)

High Card is set in an alternate world in the Kingdom of Fourlands, an enormous empire comprising four great countries: Spada, Lozenge, Polostick, and Silphium. The story follows the titular secret society, comprised of four skilled Players who are responsible for retrieving the cards scattered around the Kingdom of Fourlands before they fall into the wrong hands.

High Card members work undercover at the Pinochle’s Old Maid branch, a luxury automobile dealership. Their rival car dealership company, “Who’s Who,” and its owner, Ban Klondike, are seeking to crush the Pinochle and the royal family by retrieving all the cards for themselves.

Finn Oldman, a recent addition to the High Card Society with card 2 of Spades Neo Nu Nambu, is a novice Player who has yet to discover his true potential with the lowest-ranking card alongside his elite colleagues.

High Card is not entirely a poker-themed anime series like Kakegurui

The widely renowned creator of Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler, Homura Kawamoto, is one of the most important individuals behind the creation of High Card. Surprisingly, Homura and Hikaru Muno were also involved in the mixed project, Build Divide - Code Black, a 2021 card-game-themed anime series.

Unlike both his previous works, Homura’s High Card isn’t a gambling-centric anime series, as it uses the poker theme concept as superpowers. High Card is a fantasy-action anime series focusing on the intense battle between enigmatic “Players” who seek superpowers by getting their hands on all the 52 cards scattered across the kingdom.

In conclusion

Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, and TMS Entertainment’s High Card is one of the best original anime series that happened in 2023. With just four episodes out, the series garnered a lot of appreciation from anime and non-anime enthusiasts with its unique take on the poker-theme genre by turning playing cards into catastrophic weapons.

Besides the setting and storyline, the series features a fantastic cast of characters: the high-spirited, reckless newbie, Finn Oldman; the street-smart flirtatious, Chris Redgrave; the sharp-tongued, sadistic leader of the High Card society, Leo Constantine Pinochle; the recluse drunkard, Wendy Satou. Finally, there is the intelligent and personable Vijay Kumar Singh.

Not following the usual stereotyped overpowered protagonist trope, High Card’s Finn Oldman is just a rookie with the most underpowered card. However, Finn’s journey as a member of the secret society has just begun, and he will learn more about what he got himself into and how he will turn the odds in his favor with his 2 of Spades.

