Every significant village in Naruto ranked from most powerful to least

One of the fundamental aspects of Naruto are the various shinobi villages. Each of these villages has its own specialties and ways of life.

Many wars have also been waged as a result of conflict between them. When two major villages declare war on each other or dissolve alliances, it affects the entire shinobi world. However, as a result of the Fourth Great Ninja War, the main villages have made peace with one another and are very unlikely to go to war again.

All notable Naruto villages ranked based on strength

1) The Village Hidden in the Leaves (Konohagakure)

Konohagakure as it appears in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Konohagakure being number one is pretty obvious. It is home to the most powerful shinobi in the entire series, including Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Might Guy.

Konoha also has a highly-skilled group of shinobi known as the Anbu. They are led by Sai Yamanaka and are essential to Konoha's information gathering network. Konoha's Barrier Team, led by Ino Yamanaka, also plays a tremendous role in protecting the village. Whenever an unknown Chakra signature enters the village, members of the Barrier Team immediately detect it and are sent to investigate.

2) The Village Hidden in the Clouds (Kumogakure)

Kumogakure as it appears in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Kumogakure may not have shinobi as powerful as Naruto and Sasuke, but none of them are weak by any means. The iconic duo of Raikage and Killer Bee is incredibly powerful and can take down many enemies. Kumogakure also trains their shinobi very well. The average ninja from Kumogakure is a master in Lightning Release Jutsu and knows how to hit where it hurts.

3) The Village Hidden in the Stones (Iwagakure)

Iwagakure, or the Land of Earth, is surrounded by giant, insurmountable mountains. The shinobi from this village focus mainly on Earth Release techniques and adopt a rock-hard mentality.

The most powerful shinobi from this village is the Tsuchikage. This is mainly due to their Dust Release kekkei tota. With this nature type, the users are able to form large three-dimensional structures that erase anything that comes into contact with them. However, Kurotsuchi, the current Tsuchikage, has not yet shown the ability to use this elemental release.

4) The Village Hidden in the Mist (Kirigakure)

Kirigakure as it appears in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kirigakure became incredibly modernized after the events in Naruto Shippuden. It has made a name for itself as the premier entertainment hub. Despite this, it still has powerful shinobi residing in it.

The Mizukage is one of the strongest shinobi in Kirigakure. Chojuro and Mei Terumi will also be able to handle many of the enemies that this village faces. The Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist are right behind the Mizukages in terms of strength. Their incredible swordsmanship and mastery over Water Release Jutsus grant them an incredibly diverse skill set and prepares them for a variety of situations.

5) The Village Hidden in the Sand (Sunagakure)

Although Sunagakure has Gaara, the Kazekage and a very powerful shinobi, they are not as powerful as other villages. There does not seem to be any shinobi capable of fighting off enemies besides the handful shown in the series. Sunagakure is also not as developed as some of the other villages.

6) The Village Hidden in the Sound (Otogakure)

Otogakure as it appears in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Otogakure was a major enemy during Naruto. After Orochimaru and the Sound Four attacked and waged war on Konoha, this village was blacklisted. However, in Boruto, Konoha seems to have a much more peaceful and diplomatic relationship with Orochimaru and Otogakure.

7) The Village Hidden in the Rain (Amegakure)

Amegakure while it's raining (Image via Pierrot)

Amegakure was once incredibly industrialized. However, after countless wars waged against them, it is a shadow of what it once was. The village has also lost all of its powerful shinobi. After the deaths of Konan, Pain, Hanzo, and more, Amegakure no longer has the means to defend itself from impending attacks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish