The Pentaverate ending explained: What happened to the secret society of five? 

With Mike Myers, Netflix has brought in another TV comedy titled The Pentaverate. It revolves around a fictional secret society that is eventually exposed by a Canadian journalist named Ken Scarborough, who is played by Mike Myers, when he goes underground to investigate it and eventually ends up becoming too involved.

With comedy abound, an elderly Ken and a young girl named Reilly embark on a journey to get to the bottom of Pentaverate, with little knowing what is in store for them. Although the secret group was made to do good for society, with corrupt people at the center of management, it now runs the threat of falling into nefarious hands. Will Ken and Reilly be able to save it?

How does The Pentaverate set up the ending?

Netflix @netflix Mike Myers will play seven brand new characters in The Pentaverate, a limited series he created about a secret society who have been working to influence world events since 1347.



Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, & Lydia West co-star Mike Myers will play seven brand new characters in The Pentaverate, a limited series he created about a secret society who have been working to influence world events since 1347.Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, & Lydia West co-star https://t.co/u8LrcXkEv3

With the situation becoming perilous with every passing moment and The Pentaverate divided amongst themselves, it looks like only Ken and Reilly will be able to save the society from impending doom. The final episode brings viewers to The Meadows, where a crowd of famous personalities starting from Queen Elizabeth to Robert Downey Jr. are present.

It is here that Bruce Baldwin, one of the Pentaverate members who has turned evil, intends to bid off Mentor, the IA with a human soul who could potentially control the happenings of the world.

But Baldwin and his associate Skip must be stopped lest Mentor falls into evil hands. So Ken and Reilly, who was actually working as a spy for Pentaverate, cross all hurdles in order to stop Baldwin from ruining the secret society.

But in a surprising turn of events, Baldwin takes Reilly hostage to get his hands on all the keys that would allow him to control Pentaverate, and it seems like all hope is lost. But Ken won't give up without a fight. He throws the key and Bruce goes after it only to be tackled and thrown into the moondoor.

What is the fate of the secret society?

Now that Bruce has been stopped, what remains of Pentaverate? It must be regrouped, it seems. In the light of the fallout, the existing members of the secret society decide that it is time to dissolve the secret society of five.

So they all take the pill that would essentially cause their death and leave the responsibility of guiding world events to Ken and Reilly.

Meanwhile, the mentor needs another soul to start now and Ken volunteers on his own. On the other hand, Reilly and Patty starts another new society called The Septaverate that is more inclusive and diverse.

Reilly's mission had been to bring in diversity into the secret group whose five leading members were only rich, old, white men. Although there was diversity in lower levels of management, they were never a part of the decision-making process. With Septaverate Reilly was able to make her vision come true.

Catch the Netflix comedy series, now available on the streaming platform, to see Mike Myers return to a new role after 10 years of staying off the screen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul