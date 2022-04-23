How to buy Robert Downey Jr's Footprint Coalition T-shirt? Price and more details explored

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to share about his label FootPrint Coalition's latest venture, with the launch of a new t-shirt collection. In commemoration of Earth Day 2022, the non-profit organization and coalition, FootPrint, has collaborated with For Days, a zero-waste circular fashion brand.

The t-shirt collection was dropped on the e-commerce site on For Days on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 9 am PST. The For Days x FootPrint Coalition Tee, launched on Earth Day, is available at a price of $25 in sizes XS to XXL.

More about Robert Downey Jr's For Days x FootPrint Coalition Tee

Robert Downey Jr. is on a mission to save the earth and change it for the better. While For Days' collective shares a similar approach in the world of fashion, by eliminating waste and bring forth 100% recyclable products.

So, a collaboration between the two labels was natural. In the product description, For Days site reads,

"Robert Downey Jr. wants to change the world and so do we. That’s why we worked together to bring you this incredibly special limited edition shirt".

The newly launched For Days x FootPrint Coalition tee is inspired by a shirt Robert Downey Jr. wore to introduce The Rolling Stones at the Rose Bowl 2019. During the show, RDJ painted his foot green and stood upon the tee to imprint it.

Robert Downey Jr. at the Rose Bowl 2019. (Image via @robertdowneyjr / Instagram)

The newly launched tee also features a print from his actual foot, and stands for the work he has done and can do in the future to restore the planet. The FootPrint Coalition's mission is to restore earth through scientific research and investment in technologies for sustainability through its funding.

Surprise doesn't end with just newly launched tees. A few tees from the collection have been personally signed by RDJ. The For Days site reads,

"RDJ autographed a few of the tees from this collaboration at random. When you order from this collaboration, you may receive a signed RDJ ForDays x FootPrint Coalition tee!"

The site further assures their support towards the FootPrint Coalition's missions,

"We generously support the FootPrint Coalition, which funds scientists as they research sustainable technology and solutions for preserving our planet."

The For Days x FootPrint Coalition tee is a unisex product, made with midweight recycled cotton. The midweight recycled cotton is made by 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled cotton. It has equal softness and weight as expected in other quality pieces, clarifies the site.

The FootPrint Coalition tee can be an everyday essential, which is good for the planet and is comfortable to wear as well. The gray colored t-shirt is basic with a green colored foot printed on the front. The design across the front is done with waterbased printing.

The t-shirt is 100% recyclable and uses non-tox dyes, while producing zero waste. The fit will be clean and trim, in a relaxed style.

One can purchase the For Days x FootPrint Coalition Tee on the website, fordays.com, for $25 in the size range of XS to XXL. Since t-shirts are unisex, a size down will be a better fit for women. The tee can be availed starting April 22, 2022, at 9 am PST or 12 pm EST.

