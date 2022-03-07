Is Queen Elizabeth stepping down? Claims debunked as Monarch leaves Buckingham palace to make Windsor her 'permanent home'

Queen Elizabeth II has decided to make Windsor Castle her permanent residence. The 95-year-old will not be returning to Buckingham Palace. She last stayed at the Palace two years ago and has been working from home at her Berkshire residence since the pandemic began.

Windsor Castle is located 35km west of London. She will make it her home as renovations at Buckingham Palace are expected to continue for the next five years. The Palace is reportedly undergoing a $656 million renovation focusing on its plumbing and electricity. The revamp began in April 2017 with the intention of keeping Buckingham Palace as the central headquarters of the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II has also been sparking health fears over the past few years. She reportedly spent a night in the hospital last year before recently contracting Covid and recovering successfully.

Is Queen Elizabeth II stepping down?

Palace officials have not announced Her Majesty’s retirement. She will not be able to abdicate her role as the Queen. However, she can pass on her authority to her son Prince Charles. Through the Regency Act of 1937, Charles will absorb duties for the reigning monarch if the latter is unable to carry out their duties.

A spokesperson for Clarence House in December 2019 said that Queen Elizabeth II has no plans of retirement and that she plans to maintain her status till the end of her life. The spokesperson added:

“There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 – or any other age.”

However, a source told The Daily Star that Queen Elizabeth II plans to step down in a year. There has also been a “working plan” in preparation for Prince Charles’ coronation. A source reportedly told the paper:

“We are shaping a military event that will need approval from the Palace nearer the time. Our role is the ceremonial presentation and to make sure we are ready for whatever date is ­decided. We have lots of contingencies in place – but this will be special.”

Speculation of the Queen stepping down came into being after her Accession Day message this February as well, where she said:

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Some argued that she was looking forward to Charles and Camilla taking charge soon. However, others relied on the word “when,” indicating that her retirement would not be happening any time soon.

