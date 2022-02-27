Who is Chelsy Davy? Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend welcomes baby boy with secret partner

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has welcomed a baby with a secret partner. As per The Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, Davy gave birth to a baby boy at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, United Kingdom.

The outlet reported that one of Davy's close friends stating that Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend has a "healthy boy" and has named him Leo.

The 36-year-old managed to keep her pregnancy and partner under wraps and has not made a public announcement about the news.

Davy now lives in Chiswick, West London. Her last known boyfriend was television producer James Marshall, but they broke up in 2018.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy started dating while the latter was a college student

Kaitlin Menza @heykmenz I am very excited for #MeghanMarkle but today I pour one out for Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's first and grooviest love I am very excited for #MeghanMarkle but today I pour one out for Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's first and grooviest love https://t.co/qiGxsdYk4X

Chelsy Davy is a businesswoman native of Zimbabwe. Davy was born and brought up in Africa on her family's game reserve. As a teenager, she attended boarding school at Cheltenham College in England before later attending Stowe School in Buckinghamshire.

After earning an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Cape Town in 2006, the now 36-year-old graduated from the University of Leeds with a law degree in 2009.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry dated for seven years between 2004 and 2011. During his gap year, Davy met Prince Harry in Cape Town in 2004. The pair started dating soon after they met. She obtained her law degree in Leeds so as to be closer to Harry.

Throughout the following years, Davy appeared at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where Harry spent 44 weeks training in 2005.

She is also said to have met the Queen at a social wedding during their relationship. She was pictured by Harry's side at the Diana memorial concert in 2007. Additionally, she was invited to Prince Charles' 60th birthday.

Speaking to Times UK in 2017, Davy said of the press attention she got while she was with the Duke of Sussex, was "full-on crazy and scary and uncomfortable."

"I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

There were reports that Davy ended things well with Harry for good due to William and Kate's engagement and the media frenzy surrounding the royal wedding.

Davy has remained close friends with younger members of the royal family since the break-up, attending Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 and Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in the same year.

Following their split in 2011, Davy became a trainee solicitor at Allen & Overy in London. She left the company in 2014. Later, Davy studied at the Gemological Institute of America in California, before launching her jewelry line, AYA, in 2016.

Edited by Srijan Sen