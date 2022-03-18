Mike Myers in The Pentaverate: All 8 roles he's playing in the Netflix series 

The Pentaverate is a highly anticipated brand new comedy miniseries that is all set to make its debut on May 5th, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The limited series will star Austin Powers and Shrek star Mike Myers, who will also serve as the executive producer of the series along with Tim Kirkby, Tony Hernandez, John Lyons, Jason Weinberg and Lilly Burns.

The series is reportedly a spin-off of Myers' romantic black comedy movie, So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993). The limited series will have a total of six episodes. Similar to his previous work, namingly Austin Powers, Myers will be seen as the master of disguise for this upcoming miniseries as well, as he will be portraying eight different characters in the series.

The official Teaser for The Pentaverate has been dropped

Mike Myers is playing a total of 8 roles in this Netflix limited series

As per the description given by Netflix regarding the limited series:

"What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!"

The limited series will revolve around a secret men's society who have been controlling and influencing the events of the world since the 1347 Black Plague. In the series, a Canadian journalist will end up getting caught up in a thrilling secret mission to unveil the truth, but Pentaverate will do everything in their power to stay a secret to the world.

Myers will be playing eight characters collectively throughout the series, including the journalist at the very heart of the story. Other promising actors on the ensemble cast list include Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Richard McCabe, Lydia West and Jennifer Saunders. Jeremy Irons will serve as the narrator of the series.

Find out all the 8 characters Mike Myers will be playing in this upcoming miniseries

Here's a list of all the characters the versatile actor will be seen portraying in this upcoming Netflix miniseries.

Ken Scarborough: He is an old-school Canadian journalist, set out to reveal the secret of the Pentaverate and get his job back. Anthony Lansdowne: He is a New England conspiracy theorist, obsessed to disclose the secret of Pentaverate. Rex Smith: He is a far-right radio host and quite a renowned conspiracy theorist. Lord Lordington: He is the oldest and highest-ranking member of the Pentaverate. Bruce Baldwin: He is the former media mogul. Mishu Ivanov: He is an ex-Russian oligarch. Shep Gordon: He is the former Rock-N-Roll manager. Jason Eccleston: He is a tech genius who apparently invented the super computer, MENTOR of Pentaverate.

Don't forget to watch The Pentaverate, arriving on May 5, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

