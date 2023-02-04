High Card episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode of High Card, Wendy Sato, wielding the Ace of Spades X-Playing card, not only captivated viewers with her stunning katana but also terrified everyone by releasing her Ace: Love and Peace. Wendy was advised by her father, the previous owner of the card, to keep the katana sheathed in order to keep herself safe and for the safety of those around her.

Apart from granting the user a bloodstained katana, Wendy's katana also takes over her body, turning her into a ruthless maniac named Love-P (short for Love and Peace). The abilities of the five High Card members' cards have finally been revealed, so fans should brace themselves to see the beloved characters work together to retrieve the remaining X-Playing cards.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the High Card anime series.

High Card episode 5 is to air on February 6, 2023

Episode 5 of High Card, titled Power Game, will be released on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8 pm JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other respective broadcasting channels in Japan. After licensing TMS Entertainment’s High Card, Crunchyroll became the only platform to stream the latest episodes of the series exclusively.

Fans can watch High Card for free, albeit at the cost of dealing with several ads. Viewers can easily remove ads by switching to Crunchyroll’s ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which come with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, February 6, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, February 6, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, February 6, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, February 6, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 6, 4:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, February 6, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, February 6, 9:30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, February 6, 7 pm

What to expect from High Card episode 5

Since High Card is an original anime series with no source material, what comes next in the upcoming episode is a mystery. However, surprisingly, the series revealed a short preview teaser for episode 5, Power Game, which sees the mafia boss of the Klondike family, Ban Klondike. The character will be played by Tomokazu Seki, the well-acclaimed voice artist behind Koro Sensei of Assassination Classroom and Gilgamesh of Fate/Stay.

The episode will also see Ban’s right-hand man, Tilt, who will be Toshiyuki Toyonaga, who played the titular protagonist, Yuuri Katsuki, in Yuri!!! On Ice. A new enigmatic character has also appeared in the teaser, whose identity is yet to be revealed.

Sugar Pease, the justice-driven novice detective working under Greg Young, apparently lands in trouble, where she is being held at gunpoint. As she might have run into “strange people,” which Young told her to avoid at any given cost, it can be expected that the members of High Card will save her.

A brief recap of the anime's episode 4

At the Pinochle dealership, Finn startled Chris by stealing his client like a professional salesperson, and as usual, Wendy arrived late to work. Later, everyone regrouped at the Crazy Eights bar, where Finn was surprised by Wendy’s alcohol tolerance level. Chris explained to Finn the rules applied to Wendy, where they must never let her draw her sword and drink too much.

Later the next day, Wendy decided to alter her lifestyle by changing her routine, starting with arriving at work on time. Chris was held hostage by a few robbers at a bank. In an attempt to save two civilians from getting shot, he was gunned down. However, by using his Five of Hearts: Calorie’s High, he revived. Chris relayed the details of the recent incident to Vijay and Wendy.

As Wendy didn’t want to stand by, she joined Vijay to stop the escaping burglars. Using his Three of Clubs: Green Green, Vijay stopped their van, and Wendy unleashed her Ace: Love and Peace and summoned a sanguinarine katana. The duo soon found themselves at a more significant disadvantage as the main perpetrator behind the robbery turned out to be an X-Playing card user named John Doe.

Using the 4 of Hearts: Agent-S, John Doe cornered both the members of High Card by creating four solid clones of himself. As a last resort, Wendy unsheathed her sword and let the spirit of Love and Peace, Love-P, possess her body.

After defeating John Doe and all his clones, Love-P started attacking the members of High Card. Making it there in time, Finn used his unique revolver to knock the katana out of Love-P’s hands.

