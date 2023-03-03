High Card episode 9 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Although the previous episode of High Card was supposed to explore the past of Finn Oldman, it didn’t quite reveal his haunting nightmare. Fans of the series were delighted to see the return of Bobby Ball, one of the recurring antagonists in the series, who is in possession of 3 of Diamonds X-Playing card, Marble Rumble, which turns everything the user touches into marbles.

The episode also surprised fans after Bobby combined two X-Playing cards with a technique called X-Hand, which allowed him to boost his Marble rumble and even gave him regenerative powers. This ability is unique in High Card since Players getting chosen by two X-Playing cards is considered a non-existent phenomenon.

High Card episode 9 to release on March 6, 2023

Episode 9 of High Card will be released on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm JST in Japan, on AT-X and other respective Japanese syndications such as Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. Since licensing, Crunchyroll has become the only platform to include High Card exclusively on its platform for free.

As Crunchyroll’s free version comes with many advertisements, to enjoy the series without interruptions, fans can subscribe to its ad-free and paid subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which come with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for the upcoming episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, March 6, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, March 6, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, March 6, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, March 6, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, March 6, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, March 6, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, March 6, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, March 6, 7 pm

What to expect from High Card episode 9

Tilt from High Card



High Card is a pretty good anime.52 deck of cards scattered throughout the land and each card has a special power it gives the user. A certain group is trying to collect them for the King meanwhile villains want to use them for their own gain.

Although Finn had nothing to do with the destruction of Lindsey’s orphanage, he completely blamed himself for getting involved and putting the kids' lives in danger. Finn is also haunted by his tragic past, in which a Black Knight set fire to his house and killed his parents.

Hopefully, the next episode will explore what happened to the protagonist in his childhood. The upcoming episode, titled By Your Side, will see Finn confining himself as the regret weighs heavily on his heart, and it will be hard for him to overcome what just happened recently.

As seen in the brief preview teaser of episode 9, Chris, as a good friend and colleague, will be helping Finn overcome his sorrow by staying by his side and cheering him up. Additionally, it is also expected that the episode will reveal the mysterious person who helped Finn by subduing Bobby from miles away.

A brief recap of High Card episode 8

Finn took a day off and went to Sun Fields orphanage to celebrate Lindsey’s birthday. After discovering that the orphanage was slated to close, Finn assured Lindsey that he would buy the property as he made some good money. Being suspicious of Finn’s line of work, Lindsey asked him to stop visiting the orphanage.

After crashing the party, Bobby Ball attacked Finn by flinging his powerful marbles, eventually setting the entire orphanage in flames. Finn saved Sam, the new kid in the orphanage, by helping him get off the roof with the help of other kids.

Meanwhile, Bobby combined 3 of Diamonds and 3 of Spades, two of his X-Playing cards with the X-Hand technique, which granted him extendable marble limbs and even gave him a monstrous look. Despite trying to hit Bobby relentlessly, Finn’s bullets did not affect his body due to the X-Hand technique’s regenerative ability.

Bobby mocked Finn about his family dying in a house fire. Before the former could have killed the latter, he was struck by a missile that reduced him to ashes. Lindsey was relieved to see Finn safe. Horrified by recalling his nightmarish past, the latter asked the former if he was lying to him about his family.

