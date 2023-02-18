High Card episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Since the debut of TMS Entertainment’s High Card, fans have wondered about the origins of the 52 X-Playing cards. Surprisingly, the cards date back to the time when Fourlands was formed after the unification of Polostick, Silphium, Lozenge, and Spada.

The previous episode saw members of High Card pulling off a grand heist on a cruise ship where the 5 of Diamonds X-Playing card was being auctioned off.

As the series only revealed the abilities of only a handful of cards, the curiosity to learn about the unrevealed cards has sprung a lot of incitation among fans. Hopefully, the upcoming episode will see team Pinochle get their hands on a new card before the Who’s Who members and Ban’s devoted ”Family.”

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the High Card anime series.

High Card episode 7 to release on February 20

Episode 7 of High Card, titled Love & Fake, will be released on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm JST in Japan, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other local broadcasting stations. Crunchyroll is the only platform to stream the latest episodes of High Card exclusively for free.

As Crunchyroll’s free versions come up with many advertisements, fans can subscribe to its ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which come with a 14-day free trial, to enjoy the series without interruptions.

The release timings for the upcoming episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, February 20, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, February 20, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, February 20, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, February 20, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 20, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, February 20, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, February 20, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, February 20, 7 pm

What to expect from the upcoming episode 7

The anime series recently dropped a five-second short preview teaser for episode 8, Love & Fake, featuring two new characters who will debut in the next episode. As of now, there needs to be more information regarding who these characters are and what important role they will play in the series.

Ban’s Family keep getting in the way of High Card, and as seen in the last episode, they have disrupted an auction and stole the 5 of Diamonds X-Playing card from the CEO of Who’s Who, Norman Kingstat. It can be expected that members of High Card will show Ban and his abettors that they are not the only Players in the Kingdom of Fourlands.

A brief recap of High Card episode 6

💫 Jett A Wilds 🌌 @GoryoWataru HIGH CARD officially being my favourite anime this year so far <3 HIGH CARD officially being my favourite anime this year so far <3 https://t.co/uM28jNrnBP

After giving a speech on the origin of Fourlands and how the first True King defeated the evil soldiers using the power of 52 cards manifested from the 52 knights who died fighting to save the country, the auctioneer presented the 5 of Diamonds X-Playing card. Leo and Norman Kingstat of Who’s Who participate in the auction to get their hands on the card.

Elsewhere, the rest of the members almost pulled off a grand heist of switching the X-Playin card with a fake. However, one of Norman’s secretaries, Blist, caught the wind of the theft. Using his Million Volt ability, Blist stopped Chris before he could make the switch.

Finn’s seasickness ruined Leo’s chance of winning the bidding war against Norman. Norman won the card fair and square, but the telekinetic lady from Ban’s Family swiped it off his hands and fled in her helicopter.

