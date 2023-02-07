High Card episode 6 release date and time, what to expect, and more

With his debut, Ban Klondike, the primary antagonist of High Card, became an overnight sensation for his ruthless persona and his frightening X-Playing card, which is yet to be revealed. Ban is the head of the Klondike family, who expects his minions to strictly adhere to the one rule “All is for Family.”

In the official synopsis of the anime, it has been revealed that Ban is a megalomaniac mafia boss of the Klondike family. He wants to crush the Pinochle family and all the High Card secret society members by getting his hands on the 52 X-Playing cards.

Fans were also surprised by another intimidating and mystifying character introduced in the series whose name and card haven’t been revealed yet. However, as the fierce battle between Klondikes and Pinochles is set to begin, the upcoming episode will expectedly establish all the recently revealed characters.

High Card episode 6 to release on February 13, 2023

High Card episode 6, titled Take Back Five, will air on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm JST. It will be available on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other local broadcasting channels in Japan. After licensing the series, Crunchyroll became the only platform to stream the latest episodes of High Card exclusively.

Fans can watch High Card for free, but at the cost of dealing with several ads. They can subscribe to Crunchyroll’s ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which come with a 14-day free trial, to enjoy the series without interruptions.

The release timings for the upcoming episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, February 13, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, February 13, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, February 13, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, February 13, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 13, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, February 13, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, February 13, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, February 13, 7 pm

High Card episode 6 will see the Klondikes making their first move against their rivals

Episode 6 of the anime, titled Take Back Five, will see Finn confront Chris and other High Card members regarding the life-threatening situation he encountered alongside Detective Sugar Pease. Ban and the unnamed woman were seen using psychokinesis abilities with the help of their X-Playing cards, which will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Ban’s right-hand man, TILT, is gathering all available Players from the Klondike family to instigate their first strike on the High Card members. Although Bobby Ball wasn’t included in the team after being provoked by Detective Young at the Klondikes charity party the night before, he is thinking about taking revenge on Finn.

If it weren’t for Wendy resorting to unleashing Love-P, the members of High Card would have lost against John Doe, the weakest member of the Klondike family. However, the upcoming battle would be nothing like they had ever imagined.

The episode will also reveal what Ban meant by X-Blind while responding to Young’s question about what happened a month ago at the castle of Fourland. It will also shed light on Klondikes' involvement in the X-Playing cards robbery.

A brief recap of episode 5

Unsettled by how Detective Young and the rest of the police department were averting their eyes from Pinochle Old Maid Branch members, Sugar wanted to begin her own investigation. Young assigned Sugar to interrogate John Doe, who was frustrated with how the department sent a novice to negotiate with him.

John Doe agreed to share everything he knew about the Klondikes family, from cash flow to connections, after Sugar offered to help him flee the country. Young asked Theodore to reveal what happened a month ago, but he didn’t respond. Mistaking Sugar as a member of Klondikes, Finn used his card to summon his gun but got arrested for pointing his weapon at a police officer.

On the way to the police station, Sugar’s card got rammed by a driverless bus. Spotting a woman with the X-Playing card’s gloves walking towards them, Finn summoned his gun and tried to shoot her. However, the woman guarded herself with her psychokinesis abilities.

The woman forced Finn to point his gun at Sugar and told them never to meddle with the affairs of the Klondikes family. Later, Finn asked Sugar not to get involved in the matters of the secret society.

At Klondikes' 30th charity event, Ban killed John Doe for betraying the family. Later, Young asked Ban to break his silence on the events that took place a month ago for old times’ sake. Despite being reluctant to talk about the matter, Ban gave him a hint and said, “X-Blind,” out loud. TILT gathered members of the Klondikes family to prepare them for the upcoming mission.

