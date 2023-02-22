High Card episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

With the release of its latest episode, High Card has proven that the original anime series is more than just an action-fantasy. Since the beginning of the series, High Card has been all about the 52 X-Playing cards scattered across the Kingdom of Fourlands. This great incident gave rise to many secret societies whose goal was to collect all of them to achieve supremacy.

Although episode 7 surprised fans with revealing another X-Playing card and two new characters, it mostly centered on Chris Regrave and his complicated life. Since fans took Chris as a jovial guy with a dynamic personality, it was heartbreaking to learn that it was all a facade.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the High Card anime series.

High Card episode 8 to release on February 2, 2023

High Card episode 8 will air on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm JST in Japan, on AT-X and other local broadcasting stations like Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform to include the series to its massive library.

Crunchyroll’s free version comes with many advertisements, so to enjoy the series without interruptions, fans can subscribe to its ad-free and paid subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which come with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for the upcoming episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, February 27, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, February 27, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, February 27, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, February 27, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 27, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, February 27, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, February 27, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, February 27, 7 pm

What to expect from High Card episode 8?

The upcoming episode is titled “Heat Up.” The preview teaser for the eighth installment, shown at the end of the previous episode, hinted at a house fire expected to be caused by 7 of Clubs “Lethal Scoville.” Leo and the other High Card members from Nix, the chosen Player of the card, seized the X-Playing card.

The house fire may have also occurred due to an intense skirmish between the players of different secret societies. Besides Who’s Who, the Klondikes are also growing to be a great threat to the High Card and the Pinochle family. The upcoming episode could see a fantastic battle between the Players befitting the title.

A brief recap of High Card episode 7

Finn and Chris tried to pickpocket the 2 of Diamonds X-Playing card from a girl named Chelsea, but their plan failed after she used her card’s ability, “Love Connection,” to stick their hands together. They both tried to pursue Chelsea everywhere she went, but she refused to undo her Love Connection.

Later during the next day, Chris took Finn somewhere and asked him to keep everything he was about to witness to himself. Chris introduced Michel, his younger sister, to Finn, with whom he promised to spend the entire day. Michel was happy that Chris and Finn were in a relationship after she witnessed them holding hands.

Finn and Chris inadvertently ran into Chelsea at a cafe, who happened to be working there part-time. To tease Chris, Chelsea joined them on their excursion. Although she initially intended to expose Chris, she didn’t want to make Michel sad.

After Michel collapsed suddenly, Chris rushed her to the hospital, where he learned she had snuck out of the premises to spend time with her elder brother. Meanwhile, in the waiting room, Chelsea promised Finn that she would surrender her X-Playing card the day she won’t have the need for it.

