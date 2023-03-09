High Card episode 10 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

High Card episode 10 is set to be released on March 13, 2023, at 8 pm JST in several Japanese local channels and Crunchyroll.

As seen in the previous episode of High Card, despite being professional about his work, Chris took his time to console Finn, who recently lost Lindsey’s orphanage to housefire, the only place he called home. Fans of the series are relieved that Finn has agreed to join Chris on a new expedition to Polostick, where they are ordered to retrieve the X-Playing cards.

With a growing hunger for power, Ban has driven Spada, one of the royal capitals of the Kingdom of Fourlands, to a state of emergency after effecting a series of bombings in broad daylight. As the Klondikes have finally made their first move, the High Card members are ordered to collect all the cards scattered around the Kingdom.

High Card episode 10 to release on March 13, 2023

High Card episode 10 will be released on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm JST in Japan, on AT-X Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. Crunchyroll is the only anime streaming platform to stream High Card exclusively for free.

The release timings for the upcoming episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, March 13, 3 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, March 13, 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, March 13, 6 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, March 13, 11 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, March 13, 4.30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, March 13, 12 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, March 13, 9.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, March 13, 7 pm

What to expect from High Card episode 10?

Episode 10 of High Card, titled To Be Apart, will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode. To save Finn, Chris pushed him off the river bridge and got himself caught in Jasper Libera’s Metallica Parade. Finn has made it to the shoreline, but he’s still unconscious.

The preview teaser for episode 10 shows that Finn was saved by a mysterious woman who happened to be there with her dog. As seen in the teaser, it is unfortunate that Finn finds himself in huge trouble as Alex has found his trail. The upcoming episode of High Card will see an enthralling battle between Finn and Alex, who will get to show their proficiency with their X-Playing cards.

A brief recap of episode 9

The Klondike family shook the entire kingdom with the explosion deterring the Royal Museum’s bicentennial ceremony, where all three princes were present. The First Prince Dylan was assassinated by one of Ban’s abettors. After a heated conversation with Ban, Theodore ordered Bernard to send the High Card members to retrieve the X-Playing cards from the remaining three capitals of Fourlands.

Bernard sent Vijay and Wendy to Silphium, Leo to Neville, and Chris and Finn to Polostick. Although Chris was unwilling to help Finn overcome his misery, Bernard made him understand that their duo was unparalleled because of their friendship.

After Chris persuaded him to believe that he had nothing to do with the past and the recent disaster, Finn joined him for the new mission. Jasper and Alex got tipped off on Chris and Finn’s mission by some mysterious person. Although Jasper, using his Metallica Parade, drove Finn and Chris to the corner, he soon discovered he didn’t prepare well for the task.

Alex dropped a huge boulder at the end of the bridge to crash the train. After ripping off the rooftop of the train car, Jasper elevated the rail to slow down the train. In an attempt to save Finn, Chris pushed him into the river. Later, Chris got caught by Jasper’s metal chain that he manifested with his X-Playing card. Somehow Finn washed up to the shoreline and got found by a woman walking her dog.

