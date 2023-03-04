Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Spy x Family sweep Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, a prominent awards ceremony, has yet again surprised fans with the list of winners, catching them completely off-guard. Out of several anime nominated in 29 categories, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Spy x Family were the only three to rake in six awards each consecutively, leaving only eleven awards for the other titles.

Crunchyroll, owing to its reputation, also dropped another announcement before closing the curtains for the event by honoring Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2077 as the Anime of the Year, which took fans by surprise.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners beats Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer by winning the Anime of the Year award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2077 surprised everyone worldwide by getting its hands on the Anime of the Year award, the most revered recognition the event gives an anime. The anime even won Best Voice Actor Performance for the English dub.

Winning the most prestigious award as an anime adaptation of a video game is a big deal for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2077. However, an even more ground-breaking accomplishment was taking down Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, two well-known anime series.

BEST OPENING SEQUENCE & BEST ANIME SONG

"The Rumbling" by SiM

BEST SCORE & BEST DRAMA

Attack on Titan : The Final Season Part 2

BEST MAIN CHARACTER

Eren Jaeger

BEST VOICE ACTOR PERFORMANCE

Yūki Kaji as Eren Jaeger



Attack on Titan Finals Season Part 2 surprised fans by stocking up on three awards in just the music categories: Best Opening Sequence, Best Score, and lastly, the newly introduced category, Best Anime Song. Additionally, the prominent sequel also won awards for Best Anime Character, Best Drama, and Best Voice Actor Performance in the original Japanese voicing.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District won six well-recognized awards consecutively in the Best Action Anime, Best Fantasy Anime, Best Voice Actor for Spanish dub, Best Character Design, Best Animation, and Best Director categories.

• Best Comedy - Spy x Family

• Best Film - Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Spy x Family became the third anime to win six anime awards for categories including Best Comedy, Best Ending Sequence, Best New Series, and Best Voice Actor Performance in Portuguese dub, Best Supportive Character, and Must Protect At All Costs award.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was awarded the Best Anime Film and even won two awards for Best Voice Actor Performances for Castilian and German dubs. One Piece winning the Best Continuing Series award wasn’t a big surprise, as even non-anime enthusiasts are aware of the series' reputation.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - Ultra Romantic won the award for Best Romance, and Lycoris Recoil won the Best Original Anime award. Lastly, Ranking of the Kings and Hunter x Hunter won the Best Voice Actor award for Portuguese and Arabic dubs.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 has somehow disappointed with a few things

According to fans, Anya Forger, as the deuteragonist of Spy x Family, winning Best Supportive Character in anime was simply the most ridiculous thing that happened at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. Although it didn’t suppress the outrage among Spy x Family fanatics, Anya winning the Must Protect At All Costs award somehow calmed the fans to some extent.

JOJO HAS FARR BETTER CHARACTER DESIGN And jojo is known for its unique character designs

Well it's not anime awards it's a popularity contest

Fans of Hirohiko Araki’s Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure were upset, as they expected the anime to win the Best Character Design award. However, with Demon Slayer: Entertainment District having the upper hand with a huge fanbase worldwide, it was a tough battle.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 has also heavily disappointed anime enthusiasts worldwide with their translators, as fans claimed that they were not doing their job well. In the live comment section of both YouTube and Twitch channels, fans seemed distraught by the interpreters as the coordination didn’t fit well.

In Conclusion

Ashes on The Fire live performance by Kohta Yamamoto and his group at the Crunchyroll anime Awards 2023 (Image via Crunchyroll)

Although fans had mixed-reaction to the results, they thoroughly enjoyed the entire Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 event. Fans were also hyped to see the award presenters, including WWE star Zelina Vega and Roberto Rodriguez, the well-acclaimed American film director mostly known for the Spy Kids franchise.

Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira hosted the entire Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 event commendably. Despite losing her contact lens mid-announcement, the former lightened the environment by cracking jokes on how she can now close her one eye and pretend to be a samurai, showing her spirit that “the show must go on.” Jon later encouraged Sally for her enthusiasm.

The amusing live performances of their favorite opening sequences and musical scores by Kohta Yamamoto, AKLO, ALI, and Yuki Kajiura have stolen everyone’s heart.

Despite the fact that the results were not entirely favorable from the fans' point of view, Crunchyroll hosting the Anime Awards 2022 in the heart of Japan with notable figures from various industries proved that anime transcends the conventional entertainment classification,

