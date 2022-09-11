Photo: Malakai Black spotted with RAW Superstar following reported released from AEW

Malakai Black was recently spotted with his wife Zelina Vega, seemingly on vacation.

The former WWE Superstar requested his release from AEW last month, citing mental health concerns. A few days ago, it was alleged that his request was permitted based on a conditional release wherein he cannot participate in any other promotion for the next six months. However, Black is still a part of the roster on the official website.

Zelina Vega is currently signed with WWE and is currently on RAW roster. She made her last televised appearance on the April 11th edition of Monday Night show in a backstage segment with Carmella. She was also the inaugural winner of the Queen's Crown Tournament in November last year.

Vega recently took to Twitter to share some images of her holiday with her husband.

Vega is currently out of action due to an undisclosed injury, she last competed at WrestleMania 38 in a Fatal Four-way Tag Team match, where Vega and Carmella lost their Tag Team Titles to Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Malakai Black claims WWE's The Judgment Day stole his faction's gimmick on AEW

House of Black was formed in January this year with Malakai Black and Brody King as its founding members. A month later, Buddy Murphy signed with All Elite Wrestling and was soon added to the dark, mysterious stable.

A few months later, WWE Hall of Famer Edge joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to form The Judgment Day. While both factions across AEW and WWE seemingly shared a similar eerie, gothic vibe, Malakai Black was certain that they were just a knock-off of what they were doing on Khan's promotion.

Recently, while speaking on his Twitch channel, Black highlighted the similarities between the two factions:

“I was well aware that WWE were going to basically mimic the House of Black. Y’know, what can I do? It is what it is. It only tells me that what we’re doing is clearly something that is very interesting and going very well,” said Black. [H/T: SEScoops]

There has been no official announcement on Black's status with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, with the provision of the rare provisional contract, fans may get to see him participate off and on in All Elite Wrestling.

Would you like to see the House of Black leader return to WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below.

