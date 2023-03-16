Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 preview hints at Black Dragon joining Takemichi's first division

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11, which is scheduled to air on MBS in Japan on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2.08 am JST. The episode, titled On my way home, will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Hinata get back together after the former apologized for breaking up with her. Moments later, Mikey told Takemichi about his older brother as he asked the first division captain to stop him if he were ever to cross the line.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 preview hints at Toman having a meeting

Mikey and Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11, titled On my way home, will most likely see Tokyo Manji Gang have their first meeting of the new year. Considering that they managed to defeat the Black Dragon in a hard-fought battle, Mikey and Draken will address some things about the event with their gang members.

Draken will likely call out Hakkai for explaining the Christmas Conflict. Thus, the second division vice-captain may reveal how the entire conflict was caused due to a little lie he told about him having protected his sister Yuzuha. While in reality, it was the other way around.

However, the Toman members will have Hakkai's back as Mitsuya, as well as the entire second division, will not want to betray their vice-captain in a time of need. Hence, Hakkai Shiba will continue to serve as Tokyo Manji Gang's second-division vice-captain.

Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via Liden Films)

In addition, the first division, captained by Takemichi, will have some unexpected new members as the Black Dragon members, headed by Inui and Kokonoi, will join Toman under Takemichi's leadership.

Finally, Mikey will reveal something surprising. There is a good chance it will have something to do with Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma. At the end of the previous episode, the duo were seen speaking to each other as they looked like they were plotting something big against Takemichi. Nevertheless, they were impressed by Takemichi's guts as he managed to defeat the Black Dragon.

Kawata and Yasuhiro as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Together, they betrayed Takemichi and Chifuyu during the Christmas conflict. Thus, Mikey might take strict action against them for setting up his gang members for a fight with the former Black Dragon captain Taiju Shiba.

