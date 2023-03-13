Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2:08 am JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Hinata getting back together after Mikey, Draken, and Emma brought them together. Mikey later confided in Takemichi over his emotions. Later in the episode, the anime revealed how Draken and Mitsuya got close to each other.

Toman might have a meeting in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 will be released on March 19, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones. As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, March 18

Central Standard Time: 12.08 pm, Saturday, March 18

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, March 18

British Standard Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, March 18

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, March 18

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 pm, Saturday, March 18

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 am, Sunday, March 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.38 pm, Sunday, March 19

Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Additionally, the anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11?

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 might open with Toman set to have a meeting at New Year's as hinted by Draken and Mitsuya as to how they had to reveal something. Meanwhile, Kisaki and Hanma can be seen discussing Takemichi's victory over Black Dragon, following which they might target the crybaby hero again.

Hanma as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

As for Takemichi, he has successfully stopped Hakkai and Yuzuha from killing their elder brother Taiju Shiba. Now, it is to be believed that he stopped Black Dragon from turning Mikey evil, however, how the changes affected the future is yet to be seen.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10, titled The light of my life, revealed how Hinata found out that her father interfered in her relationship with Takemichi. Thus, after Takemichi apologized to her, they got back together.

Hinata as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

Later, Takemichi spoke with Mikey alone, during which he found out about Mikey's late older brother, and how he was similar to Takemichi. Similar to Takemichi, Mikey's older brother was weak for women and in fighting, regardless, he had men follow him. Thus, if Mikey were to ever lose control over himself, he wanted Takemichi to stop him.

The episode then showed Draken and Mitsuya's backstory and how they happened to meet each other. They both happened to envy each other's lives, and slowly became friends with each other.

