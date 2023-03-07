Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 will be released on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2:08 am JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode showed fans how Taiju became the leader of the Black Dragon, and Mikey could later be seen defeating Taiju. When Taiju instructed Kokonoi to get their members in, he was left shocked to find out that Draken had defeated them all by himself. Black Dragon was finally defeated as Takemichi and Chifuyu succeeded in their mission.

Takemichi and Hinata may get back together in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 will be released on March 12, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, March 11

Central Standard Time: 12.08 pm, Saturday, March 11

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, March 11

British Standard Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, March 11

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, March 11

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 pm, Saturday, March 11

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 am, Sunday, March 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.38 pm, Sunday, March 12

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10?

Hinata Tachibana as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 will most likely see Takemichi and Hinata get back together after Takemichi broke up with her over her father's request. It is quite possible that Hinata might have learned about the same from her father, following which, she might have arranged a meeting with him through Mikey, although how Hinata contacted Mikey is tough to predict for now.

Meanwhile, Taiju was finally defeated, following which Kokonoi and Inui left his side. Thus, the chances of Hakkai or Yuzuha becoming a murderer are next to none which, in turn, means that Takemichi was successful in changing the future. Moreover, Mikey did not seem to have turned evil.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9

Manjiro Sano as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9, titled Dawning of a new era, opened with Mikey speaking about the impulses that told him about Mitsuya's location. Just then, Taiju knocked him down, although he got back up instantly after the clock struck 12. Mikey then knocked down Taiju in an instant, following which he wanted to defeat Toman and asked Kokonoi to get their soldiers in.

As Kokonoi checked, all of the Black Dragon members were defeated by Draken all by himself. As soon as Takemichi and Chifuyu learned the same, they were happy. However, Takemichi got knocked out. Later, Mikey took Takemichi to meet Hinata in his bike.

Poll : 0 votes