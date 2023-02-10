Tokyo Revengers season 2 breaks up its main couple

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is well underway as it has already released its fifth episode. The episode proved to be very crucial for the anime as it saw the main couple breaking away from each other. While there is a good reason for the same, fans are puzzled as to how it will affect the future of the show.

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Hanagaki Takemichi, who learns that he has the ability to travel back and forth in time. He uses these powers to get into the Tokyo Manji Gang and prevent his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and his brother Naoto from being murdered.

Tokyo Revengers season 2: Why did Takemichi break up with Hinata?

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5, titled Christmas Eve, saw Takemichi breaking up with Hinata on Christmas Eve as he believed that he was protecting her from any danger that would come her way due to his presence in the Tokyo Manji Gang.

In Tokyo Revengers season 1, it was revealed how Takemichi had broken up with Hinata on Christmas Eve during their date at in one of the previous timelines. Following that, Takemichi was worried about how his pleasant date with Hinata would turn into a breakup, which is when Hinata's father, Masato Tachibana, approached him.

Masato Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

He displayed no ill intent towards Takemichi for dating his daughter, and in fact, he thanked him for influencing Naoto into wanting to become a police officer like him. However, by the end of their conversation, Masato asked Takemichi to break up with her.

While he did not think of Takemichi as a bad person, the fact that he was a hoodlum was very concerning for Masato. Being part of the Tokyo Manji Gang meant that Takemichi always bore the risk of getting himself in risky situations. Hinata's father was concerned that one such situation would put Hinata in danger as well.

Kisaki and Hanma as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Thus, when Takemichi thought about it and how Hinata kept getting killed in all timelines by the Tokyo Manji Gang, it only felt natural for him to cut ties with her. He believed that doing so would help prevent her from being targeted by Kisaki Tetta or any other gang members.

In the anime, it was only recently when Takemichi was targeted by the Black Dragon leader Taiju Shiba, following which he was beaten into a pulp by him. At the time, Hinata could have been injured by the Black Dragon members as well, which is why Takemichi must have believed that breaking up with Hinata was the best thing to do for her.

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

However, if Takemichi were to reveal the truth to Hinata, she would not have broken up with Takemichi. Thus, he decided to lie to her, as he told her how she had fallen in love with another girl, and thus he was no longer interested in her. Takemichi's lie broke Hinata's heart, as she could not control her emotions and started beating Takemichi before leaving him alone on a pile of snow.

