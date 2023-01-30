10 anime to watch if you like Tokyo Revengers

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2, fans of the series will finally be able to witness the Black Dragon Arc, as they had to wait nearly a year and a half after the end of the first season.

Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Hanagaki Takemichi who is able to travel to and from 12 years in time as he tries to rescue his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana from a certain death caused due to the growth of Tokyo Manji Gang.

If you like anime with time-travel elements along with some all-out battles against opposing factions, here are 10 anime like Tokyo Revengers that you can add to your watchlist.

Summertime Render and 9 other anime like Tokyo Revengers that you must watch

1) Bungo Stray Dogs

Atsushi Nakajima as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Both Bungo Stray Dogs and Tokyo Revengers are similar to each other given that both anime have gangs/mafia groups battling each other from time to time. Like Tokyo Revengers, Bungo Stray Dogs places a strong emphasis on friendships between male compatriots.

Bungo Stray Dogs follows the story of Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan capable of transforming into a white tiger. Osamu Dazai recruited him into the Armed Detective Agency, an organization teeming with ability users, and Atsushi soon finds himself in conflict with several other enemy organizations.

2) Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Rem as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Both the anime's protagonists have the ability to go back in time and change the past as they try to save their beloved. Given that the protagonists go through a lot, including witnessing the deaths of their loved ones, both anime are quite emotional.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- follows the story of Natsuki Subaru, a NEET who gets summoned into a fantasy world out of nowhere. Here, he meets Emilia, a half-elf girl, and they both die soon after. However, Subaru is sent back in time to a checkpoint every time he dies, as he realizes his ability to go back in time upon death.

3) Erased

Satoru Fujinuma as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Tokyo Revengers and Erased are almost identical to each other as both anime see the protagonist traveling back in time to their younger selves in their school days. In Erased, the protagonist goes back in time to alter the past in order to save a girl close to him from certain death.

Erased follows the story of Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old manga artist who is sent back a few minutes upon someone's death to possibly rescue them. However, later when someone close to him gets murdered, and he is accused of it, he is sent 18 years back in time where he tries to rescue a classmate of his, who might be connected to the murder that happened in the present.

4) Dr. Stone

Senku Ishigami as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While Dr. Stone does not have its protagonist going back and forth in time, it does have the entire human civilization staying stuck and alive for millenniums, who upon breaking out of their condition have basically traveled into the future. The only problem here is that the world around them is now similar to the time in the past, i.e., the Stone age.

Humanity was frozen in time for 3700 years, after which, Senku Ishigami, a 15-year-old prodigy, woke up and began his mission to rescue the entire mankind by rebuilding human civilization along with his friends. However, even during times like these, his group faces several conflicts.

5) Your Name

Mitsuha Miyamizu as seen in the anime (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Both Tokyo Revengers and Your Name are similar to each other as both anime have the protagonist able to communicate with people in different time settings. The main plot point of the two stories is the male protagonists' attempt to rescue the female lead.

Your Name follows the story of Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, who happen to switch bodies between each other as they sleep. They eventually started communicating with each other, soon after which they grew close. However, Taki later discovers a rather scary phenomenon.

6) Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song

Vivy as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Both Tokyo Revengers and Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song are based on a time traveller's attempt to prevent an unfortunate incident set to take place in the distant future. While Tokyo Revengers follows Takemichi's attempt to rescue Hinata, Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song follows Matsumoto and Vivy attempting to save the world from AI domination.

In Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song, the year is 2056, and artificial intelligence has been adopted at all levels of society. The plot follows Vivy as she is approached by another android from the future named Matsumoto. He informs Vivy of the androids' attempt to exterminate humans and asks for her assistance in stopping it.

7) Orange

Takamiya Naho as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The protagonists of both the anime Tokyo Revengers and Orange have a way to fix things that occurred back in time. They both attempt to save a close one who is no longer around in their present time (future).

Orange's Takamiya Naho, at age 26 happens to write a letter to her 16-year-old self as she is full of regrets and hopes to avoid making a few mistakes she made as a teenager. She also asked her younger self to keep an eye out for Kakeru Naruse, a new transfer student who isn’t around anymore in the future.

8) Banana Fish

Eiji and Ash as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Both Tokyo Revengers and Banana Fish majorly focus on gangs, delinquents, and fights for power as they keep the audience on the edge of their seats through emotional scenes involving the main pair of the respective series.

Banana Fish follows Ash Lynx as he attempts to investigate Banana Fish, something his brother has been muttering about since his return from the Iraq War. In the anime, Ash meets Shunichi Ibe and his assistant, Eiji Okumura, following which he grows close to Eiji.

9) ReLIFE

ReLIFE poster (Image via TMS Entertainment)

ReLIFE is similar to Tokyo Revengers in that both series feature time travel with the goal of repairing one's past. As a result, the protagonist becomes immersed in romantic concepts as they progress through the fiction genre.

ReLIFE follows the story of 27-year-old Arata Kaizaki, who after being dismissed as a loser, gets the chance to go back in time and fix his life through the ReLife Research Institute. However, life as a 17-year-old wasn't as easy as he thought it would be.

10) Summertime Rendering

Shinpei and Ushio as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering and Tokyo Revengers both have the protagonists time travel in order to save those close to them. Both anime are similar in that they feature the protagonists' love interests who die in their respective series.

Summertime Rendering follows the story of Shinpei Ajiro as he returns to his home island after his love interest Ushio passed away due to a drowning incident. However, some hints surrounding Ushio suggested that she was killed. Following that, Shinpei discovered that entities known as "shadows" were actually real.

These were some of our picks of anime that are similar to Tokyo Revengers. Do comment down below on what other anime should have made the list.

