As Tokyo Revengers comes to a close, many fans are looking for other delinquent anime and manga to replace it. A delinquent is defined as a young person, generally of schooling age, who has a problem following social rules or the words of authority figures.

Series like Tokyo Revengers focus on group dynamics and/or their misadventures. This list will document 10 anime and manga-starring delinquents that may be good enough to fill the void.

Disclaimer: This list may contain spoilers for Tokyo Revengers and other anime and manga on the list. It is also only the author's opinion.

10 delinquent anime and manga fans of Tokyo Revengers will love

1) Yu Yu Hakusho

This is a classic anime about a team of delinquents taking on demons, angry spirits, and other things that go bump in the night. Yusuke Urameshi started off as a classic delinquent - skipping school, getting into fights, all the typical signs, and features. Things changed for him when he got hit by a truck trying to save a kid and ended up as a spirit detective.

Fans of Tokyo Revengers will love the supernatural antics Yusuke gets into and the genuine camaraderie between him and his teammates. It takes some time for the ragtag group to get together, but that's half the fun of the anime. The manga ran for 19 volumes, and the anime for 112 episodes.

2) Banana Fish

Banana Fish (Image via Studio MAPPA)

If mafia dealings are better for delinquency, then Banana Fish will scratch that itch. The crime noir manga dates back to the early 80s and 90s and was adapted to an anime in 2018, with a total of 24 episodes. It stars teenage gang leader Ash Lynx and the mystery behind the titular "Banana Fish" words as he dodges the mafia.

Obviously, the lawlessness aspect is one allure similar to Tokyo Revengers, but the other is the evil parental relationship between Ash and mafia boss Dino Golzine. Another much more publicized allure is the budding romantic relationship between the two male characters, Ash and Eiji.

There are quite a few warnings to place here, however, as the series deals with s*xual assault and other forms of violence.

3) Angel Densetsu

Another older manga that was subsequently adapted into an OVA in 1996 is Angel Densetsu which tells the story of Seiichirou Kitano. Kitano is a kind boy with the sinister looks of a devil, which unfortunately leads to many misunderstandings. The crux of the manga is that Kitano accidentally becomes the head delinquent at school and has to deal with all that entails.

As one can tell, based on that synopsis, this one is more of a comedy than the previous two entries and possibly more than even Tokyo Revengers. This tale of accidental delinquency and overcoming flash judgments based on appearances was serialized in Shonen Jump from 1992 to 2000 and spanned 15 volumes. Well worth the read if one needs a nice comedy.

4) Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO)

One of the more famous examples of a delinquent anime and manga is Great Teacher Onizuka which stars Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old black belt martial artist and former delinquent seeking direction in his life. As such, he becomes a teacher to get a high schooler wife before he turns old and gray. This doesn't go according to plan at all since the class he's put in charge of is full of delinquents.

Such is the story of GTO, spanning a 43-episode anime adaptation, a 25-volume manga series, several television dramas, one prequel, and two spin-offs. While the tone is mainly humorous, it still dives into subjects like depression or suicide due to each student in the delinquent class having different issues. Tokyo Revengers is similar in length, with the manga at 29 volumes.

5) Clannad

Clannad (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A visual novel that's since spawned multiple TV series, drama CDs, anime, films, and several manga, Clannad is one of the most famous of the delinquent anime and manga featured on this list. It stars a delinquent named Tomoya Okazaki, who only starts opening his heart and mind to others after a chance encounter with a shy girl at school named Nagisa Furukawa.

Befitting that description, several major themes of this one concern family, true companions, and the tragedy involved, similar to Tokyo Revengers. The series has a good reputation for being depressing and cathartic, among other things. Clannad is considered a gateway series for visual novels and a slice of life like seinen anime, for having a sense of humor despite the depressing territory.

6) School Rumble

Much like Gintama, School Rumble is best compared to a gag series that has more to do with character interaction than relationships. It's a series where pretty much all the cast either have feelings for each other or have a lot of problems spitting out confessions and confessing to the wrong people.

It's very much considered a high school romantic comedy and a parody of the genre. The comedy delivers in both manga and anime form, with different gags for each. Of course, there's a lot of hidden depth to all the characters aside from them either being idiots or over-the-top romantics.

The manga spanned 23 volumes, the anime ran for 52 episodes, and the series also had two OVAs, much like how Tokyo Revengers has its own original net animations and films.

7) Beelzebub

Beelzebub (Image via Pierrot+)

Another comedic series starring a delinquent in quite a predicament is Beelzebub. The strange story starts with Tatsumi Oga, a first year at a school for juvenile delinquents. Upon saving a baby boy from a river, he discovers that the kid is the son of the great demon king. Unfortunately, Oga was chosen to raise him and has to keep going to school while raising baby Beel.

This series is another comedic example, balanced with supernatural elements, which Tokyo Revengers fans may appreciate after the drama. The balance of trying to raise a kid, even a demonic one, while being a school delinquent is always a good time. The manga spanned 28 volumes, whereas the anime had 60 episodes.

8) Worst

The Worst manga is primarily about delinquent characters, with the primary focus being country boy Hana Tsukishima. His goal is to become the leader of Suzuran All-Boys High School, a school famous for never having a leader, and this is only further complicated by other gangs and rival schools trying their luck.

This shonen series by Hiroshi Takahashi focuses more on the fighting aspects. It's a sequel to another of Hiroshi Takahashi's works, Crows, which deals with a lot of the conflicts and gangs of various schools from that manga.

The only thing is that the series is currently on hiatus, at 33 volumes in the manga, and hasn't gotten an anime adaptation. It may be best for Tokyo Revengers fans to read Crows before delving into Worst.

9) Cromartie High School

Cromartie High School (Image via Production I.G.)

Cromartie High School is another bizarre high school comedy manga and anime with quite possibly the worst delinquents in Japan. Effectively, the denizens of Cromartie are more about looking and acting tough than anything else. A new student named Takashi Kamiyama has to navigate this random school, whose student body consists of aliens, gorillas, and other weird folks.

This series is considered an affectionate parody of the numerous manga centered on delinquents during the 70s and 80s. It is also in the realm of the bizarre and shorter side. The anime runs for 26 episodes, and the manga for 17 volumes. The oddness factor is one for fans of Tokyo Revengers.

10) Gokusen

A university graduate has to teach an all-boys school full of delinquents, similar to GTO. Unlike GTO, however, Kumiko Yamaguchi is the heiress to a Yakuza group and has one student onto her. Having to win over mistrustful students and keep her own secrets gives the premise more weight.

Also, despite the shonen elements, Gokusen kept the fanservice to a minimum. The series, whose manga lasted for seven years and ran for 15 volumes, had a 13-episode anime adaptation.

It's more comedic but mainly focuses on the martial arts and yakuza aspect. The rest of the family wanting the heroine to be the next boss also lends itself to more comedic situations, much like how time travel affects Tokyo Revengers.

