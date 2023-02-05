Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5: Kisaki's connection to Hinata is revealed, Takemichi makes a tough decision

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 finally revealed the connection between Kisaki Tetta and Hinata Tachibana, as up until now, the anime had provided viewers with no hint as to how the two were related to each other. Meanwhile, Takemichi and Chifuyu's plan to stop Hakkai made some headway.

The previous episode saw Mitsuya strike a deal with Taiju Shiba to let Hakkai join Black Dragon in exchange for Yuzuha's freedom. However, Hakkai was still determined to kill Yuzuha, following which Takemichi and Chifuyu decided to stop the Black Dragon; however, the only help they got was from Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5: Takemichi breaks up with Hinata

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5, titled Christmas Eve, opens with Kisaki asking Takemichi to give him and Hanma a response to their team-up proposal, considering that he hated wasting time.

Given that there was no other way to stop the Black Dragon, Takemichi and Chifuyu agreed to team up with Kisaki and Hanma. The next day, as Takemichi was walking home from school, Hinata and Naoto met him on the way, following which the three headed to a garden.

Hinata and Kisaki as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

There Takemichi was reminded that he had an event planned with Hinata on Christmas, and thus it could pose a problem for his plans to stop Hakkai. However, Naoto interrupted their conversation as he chose to go back home so as not to waste his time. This reminded Takemichi of Kisaki, and the same thing happened to slip out of his mouth.

This was when Hinata revealed that she knew Kisaki Tetta, given that the two went to the same elementary school, however, they split off during middle school. Takemichi revealed how Kisaki is now one of the captains in Toman, which surprised Hinata, however, she thought Kisaki and Takemichi could get along considering that he was a good guy.

Young Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

This surprised Takemichi, however, and Hinata had more to reveal as fans saw the backstory of young Takemichi, Hinata, and Kisaki. While they were in elementary school, Hinata and Kisaki spotted some children harassing a cat. Hinata stepped in to protect it, however, she was then made their target, following which Takemichi dressed up as a hero and came in to protect her. This was how Hinata fell in love with Takemichi.

As the two were headed to their respective homes, Takemichi found out that the mission to stop the Black Dragon and the date with Hinata were on separate days. Takemichi was elated when he happened to meet Masato Tachibana, Hinata, and Naoto's father. While he showed no ill intent towardsTakemichi, he wanted Takemichi to break up with Hinata given that he was a hoodlum.

Masato Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, given that there was logic behind Masato Tachibana's request, Takemichi broke up with Hinata on Christmas Eve. This caught Hinata off-guard as she beat up Takemichi for breaking her heart.

Later, Takemichi met up with Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma to decide on their plans to stop the Black Dragon on December 25.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5, saw Takemchi breaking up with Hinata. However, it does not make much sense why Takemichi would choose to do something that his present-day self had also chosen to do, given that Hinata gets murdered in those timelines.

As for their mission to stop Hakkai from killing his brother Taiju, fans will have to wait until the next episode releases to find out whether Takemichi and his new group are successful or not.

