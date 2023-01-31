Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on February 5, 2023, at 2.08 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and simulcast on Hulu in North America, Disney+, and Disney+Hotstar outside of America.

With episode 4 setting up the stage for a fight, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 will take a detour into Hina and Takemichi’s romance before resuming the core action of the arc. This episode will resolve a doubt regarding Takemichi’s future which was revealed in the Valhalla arc.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 release dates for every time zone

The meeting between Taiju and Mitsuya in episode 4 (Image via Liden Flims)

According to the official website, Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 5, will be released at different times on different channels. While the episode will air on MBS at 2.08 am JST, the simulcasting will begin about an hour later. Viewers can stream the episode at the following international times:

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, February 5

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, February 4

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, February 4

Greenwich Mean Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, February 4

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, February 4

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Saturday, February 4

Philippine Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 4.38 am, Sunday, February 5

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 4

Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 4 showed how Taiju used to beat up Hakkai and Yuzuha. To protect his sister, Hakkai decided to take her share of beatings, only for Taiju to break his promise later. He later met Mitsuya and was comforted by his gentle and caring nature. He took Mitsuya to be his ideal elder brother and started fostering resentment for Taiju.

Back in the present, Mitsuya asked Taiju to free Yuzuha from the illegal jobs he had her doing for the Black Dragons. In exchange, Hakkai would join Taiju’s gang, with Toman withdrawing and keeping no contact with him. Although Taiju agreed, Yuzuha implied to Mitsuya that he had just made Hakkai’s life harder. Hakkai revealed the state of his home to Chifuyu and Takemichi and vowed to kill Taiju.

When Draken shot down their proposal to fight the Black Dragons, Chifuyu and Takemichi found themselves approached by Kisaki. After an altercation, the First Division duo met Kisaki’s informant, but they were interrupted by Kokonoi. After capturing the informant, Koko offered to give information to the Toman members in exchange for money.

Koko told them that as a devout Christian, Taiju usually spends Christmas Eve in a Church by himself. It was the only time he could be found alone. Realizing that that would be the time Hakkai would try to kill his brother, Takemichi vowed to stop him. Kisaki, along with Hanma, offered their assistance.

What to expect in Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 5

Kisaki offers to join forces (Image via Liden Flims)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 will reveal the First Division duo’s decision to join forces with Kisaki. Quite understandably, both Chifuyu and Takemichi should have misgivings about it since they both had their loved ones killed by him. For Chifuyu, who has had far less time to come to terms with that than Takemichi, agreeing to team up with the man who killed Baji will require a lot of mental fortitude.

Takemichi and Hinata in the future (Image via Liden Flims)

Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 5 will also focus considerably on Hinata and her relationship with Takemichi. The connection between her, her boyfriend, and Kisaki is an enigma to both Takemichi and the viewers, and this episode may shed some light on that. Takemichi’s self-sacrificial nature has been underplayed at times in the series, but this arc will reveal how heroic he is and how he places the happiness of those he loves above his own.

