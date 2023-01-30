Tokyo Revengers: Why Mitsuya wanted to meet Taiju, explained

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most popular mangas globally, with more than 70 million copies in circulation as per a 2022 research, having also received the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the shonen category in 2020. Its anime adaptation, on the other hand, has been performing fantastically as well since its debut in April 2021, with a second season now running successfully, following the path of its predecessor.

Tokyo Revengers features a number of eye-catching characters, one such character is Takashi Mitsuya, who is one of the founding members of Tokyo Manji Gang and the Second Division Captain. On the other hand, there is another character, Taiju Shiba, the major antagonist of the show and a powerful fighter.

Tokyo Revengers: The reason behind Mitsuya wanting to meet Taiju

What is the series' all about?

The plot of Tokyo Revengers revolves around protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki, who has lost his sense of direction in life. He believes he is at the lowest point of his life and his days are made worse after he realizes that Tokyo Manji Gang, a gang of heinous criminals who has been upsetting society's harmony for a while, murdered his ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana.

With some turn of events, Takemichi finds himself back in time when he was in school. Afterwards, he strategically gets into the gang somehow to try and change the course of Hinata's life to save her in the future.

Who is Mitsuya?

Mitsuya from Tokyo Revengers (Image Via LIDENFILMS)

Takashi Mitsuya is a founding member of the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Second Division Captain in the Tokyo Revengers series. He has the authority to command all the members of the division. Among other gangs, his strong fighting skills are popular, which earned him respect.

Although it seems like the character would be pretty brutal and arrogant as he possesses such fine fighting skills and authority, that certainly isn't the case here. Mitsuya is a calm-headed person and has a decent personality of an individual who deals with things positively. He prefers not to start any sort of argument but won't hesitate a bit to break limbs to protect the ones he admires.

Who is Taiju?

Taiju in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As per the story of Tokyo Revengers, Taiju Shiba is the major antagonist of the series. After resigning from being the leader of the Black Dragon, he becomes the Sixth Division Captain of the Second Generation Tokyo Manji Gang. He is shown to be an incredibly powerful fighter in the series.

Being on the complete flip side of Mitsuya, Taiju is pretty harsh and ruthless to everyone. His way of tormenting others and bringing them down has led the Black Dragon team to be terrified and disciplined like an army. The character also has an extremely abusive nature with a filthy tongue that accompanies his twisted mind.

Why did Mitsuya want to meet Taiju?

Tech @BladeofTech



The plan to stop Hakkai from killing Taiju begins. Kisaki too smart, wasn’t expecting his plan but can’t trust him just yet. These four will have trouble dealing with Taiju that’s for sure. Also Mitsuya has truly been there for Hakkai

#TokyoRevengers Tokyo Revenger Season 2 #04The plan to stop Hakkai from killing Taiju begins. Kisaki too smart, wasn’t expecting his plan but can’t trust him just yet. These four will have trouble dealing with Taiju that’s for sure. Also Mitsuya has truly been there for Hakkai Tokyo Revenger Season 2 #04The plan to stop Hakkai from killing Taiju begins. Kisaki too smart, wasn’t expecting his plan but can’t trust him just yet. These four will have trouble dealing with Taiju that’s for sure. Also Mitsuya has truly been there for Hakkai#TokyoRevengers https://t.co/YTAIlKAaY0

As both these characters are polar opposites, it is quite unusual to see them sharing the screen together for a proper meeting. But Mitsuya did want to meet Taiju because of the family bond that the latter had with his siblings.

Taiju had a family consisting of his own brother, Hakkai, and a sister, Yuzuha. Both of them used to get abused by him physically and verbally, which most definitely damaged both the siblings. Mitsuya wanted to change that after he came to know what took place in their household from Hakkai.

The latter was quite impressed by the generosity and affection with which Mitsuya greeted him, as he had no prior knowledge of what love and affection actually felt like. Mitsuya just wanted to make sure Taiju stops harming Yuzuha and Hakkai. Thus, to talk about the family matter, Mitsuya had to arrange a meeting with him.

The meeting was believed to have been initiated in order to free Hakkai. To everyone's surprise, however, Mitsuya did not request the release of Hakkai. Instead, he consented to cutting all connections with the boy and handing him over to the Black Dragon in exchange for Taiju releasing Yuzuha.

Mitsuya stated that Taiju is using Yuzuha to collect money from influential people after he sells them his brutality and that he wanted him to set her free. Mitsuya also revealed that Hakkai had been protecting Yuzuha the entire time and that he only joined the Black Dragons to rescue his sister.

After the meeting, Taiju finally acceded to Mitsuya's demands and promised never to beat Yuzuha again. In exchange, Mitsuya promises him that Toman will leave his territory, and with that Mitsuya bid his final farewell to Hakkai.

