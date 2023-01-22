Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: A friend discovers Takemichi’s secret as war brews between Toman and the Black Dragons

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 marks Chifuyu Matsuno’s return as the situation surrounding Hakkai gets murkier and murkier. Takemichi confesses his secrets to his friends and is rewarded with unconditional support in exchange for his trust.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Hakkai and Yuzuha Shiba were the younger siblings of Taiju Shiba, the leader of the 10th Generation of the Black Dragons. Takemichi, after going to the Shiba home unknowingly, faces their wrath. Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 picks up from when Taiju asked Hakkai to kill Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: Chifuyu learns about Takemichi’s time traveling as Hakkai leaves Toman

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: Hakkai saves Takemichi

Taiju hits Yuzuha in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 is titled “Stand Alone.” After Hakkai tries to argue against the order, Yuzuha comes to his defense but Taiju hits her and blames her for their little brother’s lack of discipline. Takemichi berates him for laying a hand on a girl, but Taiju tells him to keep out of their family matters.

As he starts to brutally beat up Takemichi, Hakkai intervenes once again. He promises to leave Toman and join the Black Dragons if Taiju lets Takemichi go. Taiju agrees to it and Hakkai takes Hinata and Takemichi home. Takemichi is too injured to walk, so Hakkai carries him on his back, apologizing for bringing them into this conflict.

Hakkai carries Takemichi home (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi recalls Kazutora’s words and realizes that Hakkai is joining the Black Dragons for the sole reason of killing Taiju. While it is clear that money is not the motive here, he wants to save himself and his sister from their older brother’s abuse.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: Takemichi meets Chifuyu again

Takemichi surprised that the Mizo Mid Five joined Toman (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi loses consciousness and wakes up later in his room, with Atsushi, Takuya, Makoto, and Yamagishi playing cards at his bedside. Takemichi finds out that he had brought his friends into Toman’s First Division. Chifuyu is also there and Takemichi becomes emotional after seeing him.

They discuss that since Takemichi is now a Toman Captain, beating him up will create a turf war between the two Gangs. Chifuyu elaborates that the Black Dragons have been the top gang since its conception. However, two years ago, Toman attacked and defeated the Ninth Generation of Black Dragons after their conflict with Kazutora.

Chifuyu explains Taiju's ruthlessness in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

However, defeating the 10th generation will be very hard owing to their leader Taiju Shiba. Chifuyu informs the others that Taiju reorganized his gang and redesigned their uniforms, and despite only being 16 years old, he has built a reputation for selling his violence. Their special killer unit is ruthless. After learning all of this, Takemichi urges his friends to leave Toman, deciding to face the Black Dragons alone.

Understanding that Takemichi is suffering from some internal dilemma, Chifuyu takes him for a ride. After going to a secluded place, Chifuyu tells Takemichi that his bike was originally Baji’s. Takemichi Thinks Chifuyu is going to tell him to rely on others and not to take up the burden by himself, but he is haunted by the last future.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: Takemichi tells Chifuyu his secret

However, Chifuyu says nothing of the sort. He instead urges Takemichi to relax and have fun. He implores that Baji did not leave Toman to Takemichi with the intention to burden him with such a stringent responsibility. Encouraged by Chifuyu’s supportive attitude, Takemichi tells him about his ability to time jump, the several alternate timelines, the recent future that he left behind, and Chifuyu’s own demise.

However, Chifuyu takes it all in stride. He had heard some of Takemichi’s parting words to Baji, which now made perfect sense. He praises Takemichi for never giving up and promises to aid him in his mission. As they sit sharing a cup of ramen, Chifuyu clarifies to Takemichi that given that the two of them just took up command of the First Division, it is inferior to Kisaki’s Third Division and the newly formed sixth division made up of the former Valhalla Members.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3: Hakkai requests to leave Toman

The turf war commences in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

Two days later, Takemichi and Hakkai get called into an administration meeting at Toman. Most of the captains had no idea about Hakkai being the little brother of Taiju Shiba, and they naturally want to take out their anger on him. Hakkai, however, is prepared for the fall-out and formally requests Mikey to allow him to leave Toman.

While everyone is stunned, Takemichi objects and tries to calm Mikey down with a dessert as per Chifuyu’s ill-begotten advice. Naturally, he is scolded by everyone. Realizing that Chifuyu has all the enthusiasm and no real plan, Takemichi despairs in earnest.

However, Mikey decides to leave the final decision up to Mitsuya, given that he is Hakkai’s captain. Mitsuya states that he understands Hakkai’s plight and believes that he didn’t want to cause any trouble for Takemichi. That being said, he cannot accept Hakkai’s decision to leave Toman.

Observations

Hakkai thanks Mitsuya in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 makes it clear that Taiju’s abuse towards his siblings has driven both of them towards extreme retaliation. Hakkai appears to be the key to averting the most recent future, but neither Takemichi nor Chifuyu seems to be adequate to make an impact. The hope rests on Mitsuya’s shoulders, who has considerable sway over the situation as both Hakkai’s childhood friend and a revered founding member of Toman.

Another key aspect of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 is the change in Takemichi and Chifuyu’s relationship. Chifuyu is undoubtedly Takemichi’s greatest support in the past. This episode sees Takemichi accept him as his partner and finally find someone to share his burdens with. Chifuyu also seems to accept Takemichi more and more as his captain and his friend.

Final Thoughts

In between the more impactful incidents, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 3 shows Chifuyu’s inability to let go of Baji. When he gives Takemichi the cup of ramen, Chifuyu expects him to split it in half the same way Baji did, and is startled when Takemichi remarks that it is a very weird personal rule.

While it is unrealistic to expect a 14-year-old boy to make peace with the death of his best friend in a matter of days, the lingering presence of Baji in Chifuyu’s habits is glaring. As the series progresses, it will become more evident how Baji shapes the course of Chifuyu’s life and every one of his choices.

