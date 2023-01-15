Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2: Takemichi and Hina in danger, Koko and Inui make their entrance

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 introduced Taiju Shiba, Hajime Kokonoi, Seishu Inui, and the 10th generation black dragons at large. The episode also built up Takemichi and Hakkai’s friendship and showed the viewers the dynamic between the three Shiba siblings.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 also featured the ending theme song for this arc, "Kizutsukedo, Aishiteru (It might be painful, but I still love it)". The theme focuses on Yuzuha, but also shows glimpses of the Tenjiku timeline, ending with Mikey in the Manilla hideout.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 shows Takemichi meeting the three Shiba siblings as Koko and Inui make their first appearances in the past

Yuzuha and Hakkai bond with Takemichi and Hina (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 is titled “Gotta Go.”

It begins in the arcade where Takemichi met Hakkai Shiba. The other boy recognized Toman’s first-division captain and introduced himself as the vice-captain of Toman’s second division. Takemichi also recognized him from his hairstyle and realized that this was the same Hakkai Shiba who, according to Kazutora, would become the president of the 11th generation of Black Dragons by killing the previous leader for money.

Hakkai as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 (Image via Liden Films)

However, the Hakkai in the past seems to be a carefree boy of Takemichi’s age. He came to the arcade with his elder sister Yuzuha, and they spend some more time there with Hinata and Takemichi. they became fast friends and Hakkai invited them to his house. On the way, Takemichi asked him about his relationship with Mitsuya, to which Yuzuha replied that Hakkai is very close to the second-division captain.

When they reached their home, they found members of the Black Dragon waiting for them. Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 revealed that Taiju Shiba, Hakkai and Yuzuha’s elder brother, was the current president of the Black Dragons. The leader of the elite guards, Hajime Kokonoi, ordered a member to attack Takemichi, but Hakkai defeated him. After he badmouthed his brother, Seishu Inui, the captain of the commando forces pointed a knife at Hakkai.

Yuzuha retaliated by kicking Inui away and warning everyone to stay away from her brother. By this time, Takemichi remembered that Koko and Inui were the ex-Black Dragon members who would join toman in the future. Just then, Taiju Shiba arrived at the scene and started to mercilessly beat Takemichi. he then ordered Hakkai to beat Takemichi to death.

Observations

Hakkai introduces himself to Takemichi (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 presents Hakkai as a carefree boy who is afraid of his brother. While that image is not entirely wrong, it is fairly deceptive and misleads viewers the same way it misleads Takemichi. Yuzuha is presented much more truthfully, and the ending theme shows her importance to this arc.

Taiju Shiba looks and seems both menacing and unhinged. He is this arc’s primary antagonist. As per Kazutora’s information, Hakkai killed Taiju to take over the leadership of the Black Dragons. However, it seems unlikely that he did it for money. Takemichi finding out the real reason and then vowing to save Hakkai will form the majority of this arc.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Kokonoi appears to be much more level-headed than Inui, but they both seem devoted to Taiju. This notion is also deceptive, and their true motives will only be revealed at the end of the season. Mitsuya’s influence over Hakkai and his relationship with the boy will also play an important role in the upcoming conflict.

Final thoughts

While Chifuyu has not appeared in the past yet, he will likely be there in the next episode. Mikey isn’t present in this arc as extensively as he was in the Valhalla arc, but he should also appear within the next two episodes. On the other hand, the ending theme shows Mikey from the Tenjiku future, or more popularly known as “Manilla Mikey.” This implies Tokyo Revengers season 2 will cover at least up to chapter 118 of the manga.

