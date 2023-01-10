Tokyo Revengers season 2 premiered on Sunday, January 8, 2023, much to the excitement of fans everywhere. The new season of the anime is set to have an episode count of 13 and will air throughout the winter anime season of 2023.

The new season of the popular anime series focuses on the Christmas Showdown Arc of the manga, featuring a new enemy for the Tokyo Manji Gang called The Black Dragons. The central protagonist of the story, Takemichi, will try his best to take down the rival group as tension rises between the two gangs.

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2 online?

1) Disney+

Disney+- bought the exclusive streaming rights for the anime (Image via Liden Films)

The streaming rights for Tokyo Revengers were acquired by Disney+ as a part of the Kodansha & Disney collaboration. As a result, season two of the anime is now accessible to watch online, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney + Hotstar.

2) Hulu

Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu and adds any show it acquires to both Disney+ and Hulu. Thus, season 2 is available for online streaming on Hulu as well. However, there is a catch, i.e., Hulu will only air the show in the United States.

Release Date and Time for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2

Episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be released on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The timings will vary across the globe for international fans. Some fans will be able to watch the episode on Saturday, January 14 while others will have to wait until January 15.

The episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:08 am, Saturday, January 14

Eastern Standard Time: 12:08 pm, Saturday, January 14

British Standard Time: 5:08 pm, Saturday, January 14

Central European Time: 6:08 pm, Saturday, January 14

Indian Standard Time: 10:38 pm, Saturday, January 14

Philippine Standard Time:1:08 am, Sunday, January 15

Australian Standard Time: 3:38 am, Sunday, January 15

What to expect from Season 2 Episode 2?

Hakkai in the past (Image via Liden Films)

Season 2 Episode 2 will likely revolve around Hakkai, who killed the leader of Black Dragon and became its 11th-generation president. Hakkai's siblings might also get the spotlight.

The episode might also tell us more about the Black Dragons and introduce new characters important to the story.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers Season 2 in general?

Taiju Shiba (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is based on the Christmas Showdown Arc from the manga and resumes right from where the first season left off, with Takemichi and Chifuyu getting shot by the antagonist, Kisaki Tetta, at the present time.

The new enemy for the Tokyo Manji Gang this season will be the Black Dragons. The focus will be on the gang's leader Taiju Shiba and his sister Yuzuha Shiba. The two siblings have major problems between them and Takemichi will try to fix these problems, hoping to create a better timeline.

Despite Takemichi's efforts, Yuzuha Shiba will end up joining Toman after falling out with her abusive brother to take him down.

Conclusion

Collaboration that will turn Disney into a streaming giant (Image via Twitter)

Disney acquired exclusive streaming rights for the Tokyo Revengers anime in a move to diversify their content library and bring in more subscribers to Disney+. This is why the show is not on Crunchyroll, Netflix, or any other streaming platform other than Hulu, two-thirds of which is also owned by Disney.

Kodansha and Disney's partnership bodes well for the possibility of more anime series being made available exclusively on Disney+ in the future, furthering the latter's efforts to dominate the streaming service market in the same way that Disney dominated the cinema market.

