Tokyo Revengers fandom finds solace in Baji and Chifuyu's interaction in the spin-off after botched ending

Following a surprise ending by mangaka Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers fans were not pleased. Previously, his surprises sat relatively well with fans as he kept readers engaged. However, the final one did not go as expected, with fans clearly not content.

But all might not be lost for lovers of the series, as they turned to the series' spin-off, Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji for comfort.

Suffice to say, fans did find some solace in the story centering around Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno.

Tokyo Revengers fandom look towards spin-off manga for comfort following botched ending

The Tokyo Revengers' spin-off series gave fans hope as they flocked to the manga by Natsukawaguchi Yukinori. This story focuses on the pair Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno, telling the story from their first encounter to their separation.

Chifuyu, Vice Captain of the First Division of Toman, has not yet been able to accept the death of Keisuke Baji, Captain of the First Division of Toman, who met his demise in the battle against Valhalla. True to the title, a letter from Baji arrives.

Released on Magazine Pocket on July 27, 2022, Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji drew in a number of fans, who were pleased to see the kind of bond Baji and Chifuyu shared.

Adding to the readers after the main series' "disappointing" conclusion, the popularity of Natsukawaguchi Yukinori's manga has begun to rise more and more.

Fans were extremely taken up with a nerdy Baji. Chifuyu helping his friend study, even through his own grades were not up to the mark as such, served as an absolute delight.

Viewers just could not get enough of the numerous panels depicting the pair together. Considering that the two were not focused all that much in Tokyo Revengers, this served as a instant breath of fresh air.

Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji chapter 9

Titled Anger Managament, chapter 9 of the spin-off manga featured Chifuyu helping Baji prepare for an examination. The latter's previous test results were abysmal and he was greatly concerned. Remembering his friend, he called for him. Meanwhile, Chifuyu, tied up in a game of soccer, rushed to the classroom upon hearing Baji call for him.

The stakes were high for the latter as failing the next exam would mean forgoing his summer vacation and attending supplementary classes. His teacher added to the situation by stating that he would be waiting for Baji with a ton of homework. Coming to his friend's rescue, Chifuyu decided to help him study. The next few panels depicted the pair working hard for the exam, to the point of exhaustion.

Very Baji-esque, he released all his pent-up stress by swinging a fist at another student, knocking him out. The day of the test came and thanks to their preparation, Baji managed to pass, shocking his homeroom teacher who could not believe his own eyes.

