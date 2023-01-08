Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1: Kazutora comes to the rescue, Takemichi learns the truth of the new timeline

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1 begins the Christmas Showdown arc with a new Opening theme. The ending theme was not played in this episode since it had a cold opening. Picking up from where season 1 left off, this episode sees Takemichi being rescued by Kazutora before he meets Naoto and returns to the past once again.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1 has been criticized for its animation and art style immediately after release. Fans had waited eagerly for the anime’s return following the manga’s end, and most of them have been disappointed by the animation. However, the voice performance, music, and plot have received unanimous praise.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1 reveals the truth behind Hina’s death as Takemichi traveled back once more

In Tokyo Revengers season 1, Takemichi managed to save Draken but failed to save Baji. When he returned to the future after the Valhalla arc, he had become an executive at Toman. At a meeting, he met former Black Dragon members Seishu Inui, Hajime Kokonoi, and Hakkai Shiba. Kisaki informed everyone that there is a traitor in their midst, who turned out to be Chifuyu. After he shot Chifuyu, Kisaki held Takemichi at gunpoint.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1 is titled “It Is What It Is.”

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1: a shock for Takemichi

Kisaki in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1(Image via Liden Films)

The episode begins as Kisaki accused Takemichi of betraying Toman. He lamented how Takemichi had let him down and said farewell to him with tears in his eyes. However, someone cut the power supply and rescued Takemichi. When he came to, his wounded leg was bandaged and a long-haired man was standing nearby, who turned out to be Kazutora. He beat Takemichi up, informing him that he had seen Toman members harass a woman on the streets a few days ago.

ann 🌸 KZFY DAY @shinlune do you ever think that kazutora was taking out his frustration of not being able to save chifuyu on takemichi???? because i do every day 🥹 do you ever think that kazutora was taking out his frustration of not being able to save chifuyu on takemichi???? because i do every day 🥹 https://t.co/FK8lRkMbnO

He informed Takemichi that after Draken was imprisoned and Mikey disappeared, Toman went in the wrong direction. When Kazutora got out of prison, Chifuyu picked him up, updating him on Toman’s current state and stating his desire to fight the corruption. The money from the former Black Dragons is what corrupted Mikey and Toman, and Kazutora was working towards cutting off that supply line. Chifuyu was supposed to take care of Kisaki, but he got tangled in trying to save Takemichi.

mari❄️ tr s2 !! @marifuyus chifuyu’s voice and how he says kazutora’s name im in love

chifuyu’s voice and how he says kazutora’s name im in love https://t.co/aIXgWEFiWR

Kazutora tearfully admitted that he didn’t care about Takemichi, he only wanted to save Chifuyu. He further informed Takemichi about a young detective who approached Chifuyu to work together. Takemichi learns that Kisaki gave the order to kill Hina, but due to being a Toman executive in this timeline, Takemichi was not present there.

He was in the same meeting that Kisaki was now using as his alibi. Kazutora believed that Mikey had turned evil and was picking off his old toman comrades one by one. A few days ago he made Mitsuya disappear. They further learn that Pah-chin and Peh-Yan were murdered.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1: The truth behind Hinata’s death

Lizリズ @Nakayasee First episode of Tokyo Revengers S2 was pretty decent

Hatsumi Storyboarded the episode and did KA.

He also was Chief Ad and worked as AD as well, his corrections surely helped a lot. First episode of Tokyo Revengers S2 was pretty decentHatsumi Storyboarded the episode and did KA. He also was Chief Ad and worked as AD as well, his corrections surely helped a lot. https://t.co/kC1SnHweOG

This detective turned out to be Naoto, to whom Kazutora delivered Takemichi. However, Naoto arrested him instead. Naoto showed Takemichi a video Chifuyu had recorded, where Takemichi unknowingly ordered Atsushi to kill Hinata. Chifuyu kept it hidden from everyone, even Naoto, until his death because he wanted to protect Takemichi.

Naoto comforts Takemichi (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi became disheartened after learning the truth and urged Naoto to give up on trying to change the past. But Naoto reminded him how much he has changed the timelines and had saved Draken and Kazutora both, no matter how the future turned out to be. Naoto requested Takemichi to go back in time because once the officers transported him to a detention center, the two of them could no longer meet easily.

Hakkai in the past (Image via Liden Films)

Encouraged by his words, Takemichi shook his hand and returned to 12 years ago when he had gone bowling with Hinata. He makes a clean strike, which is his third in a row. On his next turn, both he and the player on the next alley got strikes and they seized each other up. It was a boy with a shaved head and scarred lip, whom the viewers recognize as Hakkai Shiba.

Final thoughts

Takemichi in Toman (Image via Liden Films)

In Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1, Naoto suspects that Kisaki must have some connection with Takemichi and Hinata since he managed to outwit them in every version of the future. Before he shoots him, Kisaki also calls Takemichi “my hero” and looks truly sad at the prospect of him not living up to that image. This indicates that Kisaki simultaneously admires and loathes Takemichi, a complex vortex of emotion that might be behind his hostility towards the two former lovers.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1 also introduces the Black Dragons into the story, and Hakkai in particular makes a grand entry. Season 1 stated that Hakkai killed the former Black Dragon leader to become the 11th-generation President of the gang himself. Takemichi’s goal will revolve around stopping this death and understanding Hakkai. The other Shiba sibling will make their appearances in the next episode.

Kazutora and Takemichi's vow in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1(Image via Liden Films)

As much as Mitsuya and the Shiba siblings are at the center of the Christmas Showdown arc, this arc belongs to Chifuyu and his deepening partnership with Takemichi. the Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening theme makes that clear, along with the fact that Baji’s death remains a chief motivator for everyone involved. Takemichi seems to be carrying the guilt of his death and it remains to be seen if this arc will help alleviate it.

Poll : 0 votes