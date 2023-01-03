Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening theme hints at Mikey’s descent and Kazutora’s return

Tokyo Revengers season 2 premiere is a few days away, and meanwhile, the opening theme for the season has been released by the official YouTube channel. The video features the opening track White Noise by Official Hige Dandism, the same band that sang the first season’s opening theme Cry Baby.

The video focuses on protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki and his partner, Chifuyu Matsuno. Manjiro “Mikey” Sano and Ken “Draken” Ryuguji are not as prominent in the Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening theme due to their reduced participation in the Christmas Showdown arc. However, the video includes several hints from the Tenjiku arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga beyond the Christmas Showdown arc.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening theme video is filled with references and easter eggs

Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening starts with Takemichi and Chifuyu on a motorbike before it cuts to the church where most of this arc will play out, with Taiju Shiba praying inside it. A quick succession of images follows Hakkai and Yuzuha walking down the street, Mikey in his Toman uniform, Draken by the side of a road, and finally, Mitsyua leaning against a wall before the video cuts back to Chifuyu and Takemichi.

The video then shows Chifuyu before Keisuke Baji’s grave, followed by a shot of Hakkai walking by himself. A glimpse of Kisaki and Hanma standing together transitions into one of Hajime Kokonoi and Seishu Inui. The video returns to Taiju, now in his 10th generation Black Dragon uniform, likely walking towards his gang members.

Naoto waiting for Takemichi (Image via Liden Films)

Naoto Tachibana is seen standing in an alleyway, which transitions into someone with long hair who seems to be Keisuke Baji. A young Hinata Tachibana is seen smiling at Takemichi before being replaced by an older Hina from the future. As she falls through a void, Takemichi tries to catch her, flitting between his older and younger version.

The camera rotates, and his hand is seen extending toward Mikey, who looks back with dead eyes. The scene changes once more, and Takemichi, as a young boy in a cape, runs past his middle-school self. Wiping off his tears, Takemichi remembers the events of Tokyo Revengers season 1. Chifuyu, Mikey, Draken, Mitsuya, and Hakkai arrive where Takemichi is, and he turns around, smiling at them.

Observations

#TokyoRevengers #東リベ seeing chifuyu visiting baji's grave makes me think that he was probably going there constantly to tell baji everything that was going on 🥹 seeing chifuyu visiting baji's grave makes me think that he was probably going there constantly to tell baji everything that was going on 🥹#TokyoRevengers #東リベ https://t.co/PHzhRrOWU5

The first thing to notice in Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening is that Chifuyu does not smile at all until the final scene, that too is barely noticeable. This arc deals with how Chifuyu comes to terms with Baji’s death and devotes himself to Toman and Takemichi. His somber mood fits that. In contrast, Mikey, even though he is smiling so much, carries a sad air.

Taiju is never seen with his siblings, which indicates their hostile relationship. Conversely, Hakkai is shown to be gentle with both Yuzuha and Mitsyua. The wall Mitsuya is seen leaning against looks vaguely like the wall where he and Draken painted their dragon.

Mitsuya in the Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening (Image via Liden Films)

The sequence also effectively makes Mitsuya mirror Draken’s stance in the previous shot. This is likely an indication of their hitherto unmentioned close friendship. The alleyway where Naoto is standing is likely where he waits for Takemichi in the future after Kazutora rescues him.

Easter Eggs

Kazutora looks like Baji (image via Liden Films)

The most obvious Easter Egg in Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening is the Long Haired man, who appears to be Baji Keisuke. But manga readers already know that this is Kazutora Hanemiya in the future, who gets Takemichi out of the situation where season 1 ended. Kazutora grows out his hair and starts to look like Baji after he leaves prison. Where Kazutora stands is where he and Takemichi vow to bring Toman back to the light.

Another one is when Takemichi reaches for Mikey, his eyes look dead and flat, much the same way he looks when he is under his Dark Impulse. The effect of the Dark Impulses on Mikey has not been properly explored yet, and won’t be in the Christmas Showdown arc either. Therefore this might be a hint that Tokyo Revengers season 2 will cover the beginning of the Tenjiku arc, which shows why Mikey needs Takemichi to save him.

Kisaki and Hanma in Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening (Image via Liden Films)

The third hidden clue, although a little vague, is in the location where Kisaki and Hanma are standing. They are standing under a rail bridge with the headlights of a car behind them. As Manga readers know, a truck plays a crucial role in determining Kisaki’s fate, and train imageries are a staple of this series.

