Tokyo Revengers: 10 friendships that won't be the same in the final timeline

Friendship has always been an important theme in Tokyo Revengers. With its host of characters, many shared close relationships with others. They cared about others to a great extent and were always willing to go the extra mile for their friends. Mikey and Draken's relationship serves as the best example, the pair is always seen together and never hesitates to help each other when in need.

However, in chapter 277 of Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi and Mikey had a final time leap that took them back 10 years to when they were kids. Naturally, doing so altered the timeline and the people in it drastically. Here's a list of friendships that Takemichi's final time leap changed forever.

1) Mikey and Draken

Mikey and Draken (image via LidenFilms)

Mikey and Draken shared something deeper than a brotherly bond. The two were always seen together and never left each other's side. Draken was ever willing to put his life on the line for Mikey and vice versa. They also, in some ways, kept the other in check.

However, with Takemichi's final time leap, this relationship will surely not be the same any longer. Takemichi seems to have almost taken Draken's place and is probably the closest to him, given that together they form Toman.

2) Takemichi and Chifuyu

Takemichi and Chifuyu did not start out as friends. However, with the progression of the story, they developed a good friendship. Takemichi lent a hand to Chifuyu before and during the battle of Bloody Halloween and in return, the latter repaid him by giving him more power in Toman.

But with the final time skip, all this gets erased. So, the friendship that the two shared in the past will not be the same anymore.

3) Takemichi and Emma Sano

Emma Sano (image via LidenFilms)

Emma was the younger sibling of Mikey and Draken's love interest. Though she never dated him, she had a crush on Draken. In the story, she tried to make Draken jealous by using Takemichi's name.

However, she turned out to be a good and supportive friend. She informed Takemichi about Mikey and Draken's dispute, was able to be vulnerable in front of him, and was even willing to bet the most on him in his fight against Kiyomasa.

However, with the timeline reset in Tokyo Revengers, it is very likely that Takemichi and Emma will not share such a relationship anymore.

4) Takemichi and Naoto Tachibana

Naoto was an important figure in Tokyo Revengers. He served as the trigger that allowed Takemichi to travel to and fro in time. In the past, Takemichi met a young Naoto and told the boy that he would die in the future. This led to him becoming a police officer and joining hands with Takemichi later on. He was Hinata's brother and shared the same goal as our protagonist of doing whatever it took to save her.

But with Tokyo Revengers' new timeline, there will be no such friendship between the two. Given that he is Hinata's brother, they may have been introduced to each other, but it is highly unlikely they are as close.

5) Takemichi and Takashi Mitsuya

Takemichi and Takashi Mitsuya (image via LidenFilms)

Mitsuya and Takemichi became good friends when they tried to stop Moebius, Kiyomasa, and Peh from hurting Draken. Then, when Takemichi joined Toman, he was in the Division whose captain was Mitsuya. This prompted them to work together and further build their friendship.

But since Takemichi reset the timeline in Tokyo Revengers and became a founding member, there arises no situation where Mitsuya might be his captain or even where the two collaborate to protect Draken. Thus, this is another Tokyo Revengers friendship that won't be the same anymore.

6) Takemichi and Senju Kawaragi

Despite not meeting each other in previous timelines, Takemichi and Senju develop a good bond in Tokyo Revengers. Initially, she targeted him given his necessary alliance with Brahman that would allow Manjiro Sano and the Kanto Manji Gang's defeat. However, she eventually warms up to him and they become friends. She pledged to protect him and did so on a couple of occasions as well.

However, with the new timeline, Takemichi and Senju presumably never get the opportunity to meet and become friends.

7) Chifuyu Matsuno and Kazutora Hanemiya

Kazutora Hanemiya (image via LidenFilms)

After Kazutora served time in prison, Chifuyu was the one to pick him up. As time passed, the two grew close and became good friends. Chifuyu also welcomed him to work in his pet store as they were both extremely close to Baji.

But in the new Tokyo Revengers timeline, Kazutora doesn't seem to have gone to prison in the first place. Thus, the sequence of events that brought them close does not occur.

8) Takemichi and Hakkai Shiba

Hakkai and Takemichi quickly became good friends after their first meeting. He protected Takemichi when the Black Dragons appeared at his door. Hakkai also chose to confide in Takemichi about his family life and his plan to murder his brother.

However, as Takemichi reset the timeline in Tokyo Revengers, he probably did not connect with Hakkai Shiba in the same manner and their friendship wouldn't be the same.

9) Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi

Hajime Kokonoi (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi are the closest of friends in Tokyo Revengers. Their friendship can be compared to that of Mikey and Draken. They were childhood friends and were always together. However, Koko had a crush on Seishu's sister Akane and even after her passing, was obsessed with her.

One thing led to another and the two friends were put up against each when Tenjiku faced Toman. They refused to fight each other, ultimately joining the same side. In the end, they parted ways but continued to hold their friendship close to their hearts.

With Takemichi's final time leap, it is unclear whether the two share a relationship. But as seen in the final chapters, Inui does not have his signature burn scar, which implies that the house fire did not happen and his sister was still alive. So, it is likely that the duo did not grow as close.

10) Draken and Seishu Inui

Although a brief one, Draken and Seishu Inui shared a deep friendship as well. Following the end of Toman, the pair opened a bike shop in Shin's memory. They looked out for each other and were quite close. Inui cared deeply for his friend and worried a lot about him, often confiding in Takemichi about those feelings.

Considering Takemichi's time leap changed the entire Tokyo Revengers timeline, Draken and Inui never opened a bike shop together. The two seem to have lived separate lives as many of the unfortunate events in store for them did not occur.

