Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 sends fans into a fury amidst incredibly questionable ending to series

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 was officially released today, bringing with it the inevitable approach to the end of the overall series. Unfortunately, this ending isn’t as high-quality as fans would have hoped for, or rather, author and illustrator Ken Wakui envisioned an ideal ending which many fans seem to disagree with.
In fact, several fans have gone as far as to say Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 solidifies the series as one of the worst manga ever made. Many are also calling this a blessing in disguise, for showcasing what true low-quality writing is, rather than the lulls that mangaka such as One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda or Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata might be associated with.
Follow along as this article briefly recounts the events of the officially released Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277, as well as focuses on fan reactions to the intriguing ending.
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 chalks up its latest miracle as just that, infuriating fans and general manga readers everywhere
What happens in chapter 277?
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 picks up following the events of the last issue, which saw Mikey traveling back in time alongside Takemichi. Once the two realize they’re in the past, they dub it a miracle, racing through the streets and celebrating as their returned loved ones come out, such as Shinichiro, Baji, Sanzu, and Emma.
After briefly discussing their goals and what happened, chapter 277 then takes fans through several of the series’ most defining moments. This includes the formation of Toman - which Takemichi is now a part of - as well as everything that has changed due to Takemichi’s actions and newfound presence in the past. This also includes antagonist Kisaki Tetta being Takemichi’s friend and a part of Toman.
The key members of Toman and their new ranks as a result of Takemichi’s actions and newfound presence in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 are then introduced. However, Takemichi and Mikey choose to disband the gang shortly after, before the issue cuts to 11 years later at what appears to be a church on July 3, 2017.
Fans react to the ending of the manga
Fans are, understandably, furious at the way in which Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 seemingly ends the series.
With the upcoming and final issue likely to be more of an epilogue than anything else, fans are now tearing apart both the series as well as Wakui. Without a doubt, it’s some of the most merciless treatment any manga has ever seen, undoubtedly eclipsing the disappointing end of Nanatsu no Taizai.
Here's what fans are saying on Twitter:
Many are primarily taking issue with how easily the series’ various conflicts are magically “fixed” just by having Takemichi and Mikey become friends earlier on in their lives. Fans are pointing out the various issues which characters faced throughout the series, such as abusive families and domestic incidents, are essentially fixed by children.
Furthermore, despite the manga being a fictional story, basing such core plot points in very real issues yet having the resolutions to those issues being so ungrounded in reality interrupts the suspension of disbelief for the reader. As a result, it causes fans to question a manga and dissect its story in a negative light, as is happening now.
There are obviously plenty of other issues with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 and the overall series as a whole, but in general, it is the conclusion that has come under fire from fans. Without a doubt, Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers will be remembered for its incredibly questionable ending, if nothing else.
Follow along for more Tokyo Revengers anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.