Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 sends fans into a fury amidst incredibly questionable ending to series

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 was officially released today, bringing with it the inevitable approach to the end of the overall series. Unfortunately, this ending isn’t as high-quality as fans would have hoped for, or rather, author and illustrator Ken Wakui envisioned an ideal ending which many fans seem to disagree with.

In fact, several fans have gone as far as to say Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 solidifies the series as one of the worst manga ever made. Many are also calling this a blessing in disguise, for showcasing what true low-quality writing is, rather than the lulls that mangaka such as One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda or Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata might be associated with.

Follow along as this article briefly recounts the events of the officially released Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277, as well as focuses on fan reactions to the intriguing ending.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 chalks up its latest miracle as just that, infuriating fans and general manga readers everywhere

What happens in chapter 277?

Phat PP Dev ft. Twice @Zhoninz Tokyo Revengers is certainly one of the manga ever made. The plot is there. The characters are in it and the dialogue is spoken. The mangaka is absolutely a mangaka and the writing is probably one the writing ever written. Tokyo Revengers is certainly one of the manga ever made. The plot is there. The characters are in it and the dialogue is spoken. The mangaka is absolutely a mangaka and the writing is probably one the writing ever written. https://t.co/HOKJOCuLcy

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 picks up following the events of the last issue, which saw Mikey traveling back in time alongside Takemichi. Once the two realize they’re in the past, they dub it a miracle, racing through the streets and celebrating as their returned loved ones come out, such as Shinichiro, Baji, Sanzu, and Emma.

After briefly discussing their goals and what happened, chapter 277 then takes fans through several of the series’ most defining moments. This includes the formation of Toman - which Takemichi is now a part of - as well as everything that has changed due to Takemichi’s actions and newfound presence in the past. This also includes antagonist Kisaki Tetta being Takemichi’s friend and a part of Toman.

The key members of Toman and their new ranks as a result of Takemichi’s actions and newfound presence in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 are then introduced. However, Takemichi and Mikey choose to disband the gang shortly after, before the issue cuts to 11 years later at what appears to be a church on July 3, 2017.

Fans react to the ending of the manga

Fans are, understandably, furious at the way in which Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 seemingly ends the series.

With the upcoming and final issue likely to be more of an epilogue than anything else, fans are now tearing apart both the series as well as Wakui. Without a doubt, it’s some of the most merciless treatment any manga has ever seen, undoubtedly eclipsing the disappointing end of Nanatsu no Taizai.

Here's what fans are saying on Twitter:

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd tokyo revengers really was the worst manga to do it. tokyo revengers really was the worst manga to do it.

Red ❤️‍🔥 @RedLightning420 Tokyo Revengers fans reading the Mickey mouse ending and calling it "Peak Fiction" Tokyo Revengers fans reading the Mickey mouse ending and calling it "Peak Fiction" https://t.co/8KPD4w88AL

Zarts @Zarts_327 Just finished Tokyo Revengers & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, the pacing, the characters, the writing, the worldbuilding, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst story I've ever read. Just finished Tokyo Revengers & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, the pacing, the characters, the writing, the worldbuilding, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst story I've ever read. https://t.co/WWv3GZHLca

Oblivious @oblivibum Never complaining about Tabata or Oda fakeouts ever again Tokyo Revengers has truly opened my eyes to what real Mickey Mouse writing is Never complaining about Tabata or Oda fakeouts ever again Tokyo Revengers has truly opened my eyes to what real Mickey Mouse writing is

ً @vantaeprod this is what defending tokyo revengers feels right now this is what defending tokyo revengers feels right now https://t.co/CBptVsFGoL

Many are primarily taking issue with how easily the series’ various conflicts are magically “fixed” just by having Takemichi and Mikey become friends earlier on in their lives. Fans are pointing out the various issues which characters faced throughout the series, such as abusive families and domestic incidents, are essentially fixed by children.

vicc @avivantae TR 277



the funniest thing about EVERY SINGLE THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO THE TOKYO REVENGERS CHARACTERS getting "fixed" the moment mikey and takemichi meet each other is that they somehow fixed broken households, abusive families, domestic incidents, etc at the tender age of 12 TR 277the funniest thing about EVERY SINGLE THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO THE TOKYO REVENGERS CHARACTERS getting "fixed" the moment mikey and takemichi meet each other is that they somehow fixed broken households, abusive families, domestic incidents, etc at the tender age of 12

Furthermore, despite the manga being a fictional story, basing such core plot points in very real issues yet having the resolutions to those issues being so ungrounded in reality interrupts the suspension of disbelief for the reader. As a result, it causes fans to question a manga and dissect its story in a negative light, as is happening now.

ً @vantaeprod the people who stopped reading tokyo revengers just bc draken died coming back to read #TR277 like: the people who stopped reading tokyo revengers just bc draken died coming back to read #TR277 like: https://t.co/QQ5SvAfOqv

َ @ZORAlDEALE “Go to hell” is basic.



“I hope your series ends like Tokyo Revengers” is smart. It’s possible. It’s terrifying. “Go to hell” is basic. “I hope your series ends like Tokyo Revengers” is smart. It’s possible. It’s terrifying.

JOL @Saitamagoated tokyo revengers officially the worst manga ever made now tokyo revengers officially the worst manga ever made now https://t.co/JU1ZmCL85Q

There are obviously plenty of other issues with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 and the overall series as a whole, but in general, it is the conclusion that has come under fire from fans. Without a doubt, Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers will be remembered for its incredibly questionable ending, if nothing else.

