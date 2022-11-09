Tokyo Revengers chapter 277: Mikey and Takemichi’s final time leap saves Draken, Baji, Emma, and others

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 gives readers a happy ending which has received a mixed response. Not only does the chapter set up an entirely new timeline, but it also brings back all of the dead characters throughout the series. A new Tokyo Manji Gang is formed with Mikey and Takemichi at the helm.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 is the penultimate chapter of the series, with only one more chapter to go. Mangaka Ken Wakui clearly prioritized an optimistic outcome over a tragic one, even if some aspects of this ending have negated the progress characters have made throughout the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 277.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277: Mikey and Takemichi create a new timeline and bring about a complete reset

Takemichi and Mikey rejoicing (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 is titled At Last.

Mikey and Takemichi realize that they both have time-leaped after Mikey’s tears touched Takemichi’s skin. Mikey wanted his friend not to die, while Takemichi wanted to give his powers to Mikey, which resulted in both of them traveling 10 years back in time. Elated, they deem it a miracle and rush through the streets, unable to contain their joy.

After they stop at a rooftop to watch the sunset, Mikey asks Takemichi about his future plans. Takemichi states that he was always alone, but now Mikey is here, so he is not worried. Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 then moves through the key events of the series in this new timeline. Instead of six founders, Toman in this timeline has seven, including Takemichi, who further introduces Kisaki into the fold as his friend.

Mikey disbands Toman (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Haruchiyo never receives his scars and is brought into the gang by Mikey. Shinichiro, Baji, Draken, Emma, and Kazutora are all saved, as are the Shiba siblings, Izana, and Kakucho. The Black Dragons and Tenjiku gangs are also integrated into the new Toman, which makes for an interesting line-up as detailed in this article.

The church 11 years later (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

With Takemichi by his side, Mikey finally conquers the world as he planned. After Mikey disbands Toman in this timeline as well, Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 fast forwards 11 years into the future to July 3, 2017. The last page depicts a church, where a bell is tolling.

Observations

Mikey and Takemichi watching the sunset (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 offers no explanations about the joint time-leaping but implies that Mikey’s tears and the two friends’ intense desire to save each other may have played a part. In this new timeline, Takemichi seems to be the one closest to Mikey, thus rewriting several interpersonal relationships between characters.

Akane as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

While every other character is mentioned, it remains unclear whether they saved Akane Inui. Given that Inui and Kokonoi have joined the Black Dragons in this timeline as well, she is unlikely to have survived. However, Seishu does not have his signature burn scar, indicating that either the house fire never took place, or he and his sister were rescued in time. Either way, the character developments that Koko and Inupi went through in the canon timeline are likely to be lost.

BoGhDaN @BoGhDaN1 Even if the last arc wasn't on par with the rest, I'm still very happy that everyone is alive and well. I've lived this series as a fan since day 1 and I'm still here now. The first 5 arcs really showed everyone that you can do shounen stuff in a different way #TokyoRevengers277 Even if the last arc wasn't on par with the rest, I'm still very happy that everyone is alive and well. I've lived this series as a fan since day 1 and I'm still here now. The first 5 arcs really showed everyone that you can do shounen stuff in a different way #TokyoRevengers277 https://t.co/nZAxkWLsFk

Like Akane, the Mizo Middle Five, Atsushi in particular, remains unmentioned. Takemichi is seen sporting the necklace Hina gave him, indicating that their relationship has not changed. With Takemichi having befriended Kisaki, there will be no one to oppose their love either. However, whether Emma and Draken still fall in love in this timeline remains unclear.

Hanma as seen in the Anime (Image via Liden Films)

The biggest disappointment readers have faced is regarding Shuji Hanma. He was built up as an enigma who may be crucial to all time-leapers. But in the end, Wakui did not give Hanma any such designation, and he turned out to be just another supporting character. His meeting with Kisaki must have been different in this altered timeline, but Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 does not elaborate on it.

Final thoughts

Pah-chin's wedding during Bonten arc (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 ends inside a church, which may be the venue for someone’s wedding. There is a high chance of it being Pah-Chin’s wedding like it was at the beginning of the Bonten arc. It can also be Takemichi and Hina’s wedding that got interrupted or Draken and Emma’s wedding that they never got a chance to hold. Either way, readers can only look towards chapter 278 as they wait eagerly for the series finale.

