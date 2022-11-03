The Dark Impulses in Tokyo Revengers, Explained

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, Ken Wakui finally explained the origin of Mikey's Dark Impulses. It was not a straightforward explanation, but rather one that was shown via a series of images.

While fans thought they had enough information on his Dark Impulsivity, the mangaka surprised them with more pressing information.

Tokyo Revengers: Everything you need to know about Mikey's Dark Impulses

What are Mikey's Dark Impulses?

Manjiro "Mikey" Sano (Image via Lidenfilms)

Mikey's Dark Impulses (as he termed them) showed him seeking to embrace a life of violence. While over on the dark side, he was seen committing multiple brutalities himself or instructing his men to carry them out.

He did all this without a shred of emotional response, as he behaved in an indifferent and cold manner. His Dark Impulsivity made him capable of hurting even the ones he held close to his heart.

The main trigger for this darkness was loss. Those who Mikey held dear either suffered or passed away at some point. These events took a toll on him on a very personal level, and it was this loss that made Manjiro vulnerable to manipulation and in turn degraded his moral compass.

At one point, he claimed that the souls of the people he had lost guided him, shocking and worrying his well-wishers. As his body count grew, Mikey's emotional and mental state deteriorated. Despite being able to remain calm and composed, he could feel the darkness inside him continue to grow.

The origin

SKINS @SKINSGaming #TokyoRevengers Tokyo Revengers with another banger chapter! also to gain the time leaper power you have to kill a time leaper?!? that was interesting but rooting for my boi Shinchiro! this backstory is one of the best in the whole series #TokyoRevengers 271 #TR #TR 271 Tokyo Revengers with another banger chapter! also to gain the time leaper power you have to kill a time leaper?!? that was interesting but rooting for my boi Shinchiro! this backstory is one of the best in the whole series🔥 #TokyoRevengers #TokyoRevengers271 #TR #TR271 https://t.co/SnDaPUUdoN

As explained in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, Shinichiro was the one who was cursed by the time-leaper. For context, Shinichiro (Mikey's older brother) came to Manjiro's aid when the latter suffered an accident that left him unconscious. Just as his older brother assumed the responsibility of overseeing his recovery, Mikey passed away.

With a broken family, Shinichiro became a shell of his past self. This was until he overheard some men at a bar speaking of a time-leaper. When they refused to disclose anything to Shinichiro, he thrashed the information out of them. He then approached the old man who was the said time-leaper. To get his powers, he needed to be killed, which is what the dark-haired boy did.

Before passing away, the old man cursed Shinichiro. This curse didn't take effect until a while later. Meanwhile, Shinichiro traveled back in time and saved Manjiro, but what he did not realize was that the curse manifested itself in Mikey as the Dark Impulse. The older sibling then gave his powers to Takemichi and suffered the same fate as the old man.

But this did not satisfy the curse, it needed more. Its aim was to destroy everything Shinichiro held dear, including his younger brother. Thus, the Dark Impulses continued to grow inside Manjiro, leading him to do horrible things until he finally accepted it and went over to the dark side.

Tokyo Revengers also revealed that Mikey had been suppressing his Dark Impulsivity for a while. He became aware of it from a young age and thus purposely distanced himself from people to protect them from it. But, given how long he was suppressing it, it soon became impossible to keep it in check any longer.

The hero Mikey needed

Takemichi Hanagaki (Image via Lidenfilms)

Tokyo Revengers protagonist, Takemichi Hanagaki, turned out to be the hero Mikey needed. He was loyal, brave, kind, selfless, and willing to go to any lengths to protect his friends. It seems that he was not alone as well, with time-leaping abilities and fate both choosing to be on his side.

Given the old man's curse and Takemichi inheriting the powers, he became the only person in Tokyo Revengers capable of breaking the curse on the Sano family. Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 further cemented this fact when Takemichi asked Mikey to unleash his Dark Impulses upon him.

The blonde was reluctant to let it loose but soon realized that the Crybaby Hero was indeed the only one who held the power to free him.

In Conclusion

Only Takemichi holds the power to rescue his friend Mikey from his Dark Impulses (Image via Lidenfilms)

Tokyo Revengers mangaka Ken Wakui hid the secret behind Dark Impulsivity for quite a while. It was only revealed where it was needed for the plot to progress.

With everything on the table, there remains just one more thing that needs to be touched upon. As Tokyo Revengers nears its conclusion, to complete the plot 100%, Wakui needs to reveal how Mikey overcomes this curse with Takemichi by his side.

Poll : 0 votes